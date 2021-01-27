Moved to memorize
I have not been moved to memorize anything for a long time. In school, a half century ago, perhaps the Gettysburg Address. In church, prayers and Bible and song verses. I get nervous about my annual doctor’s visit. I know I’ll recall, maybe, three out of the Medicare -mandated five things routinely asked to remember. However, in the days following the presidential inauguration I have been moved to memorize Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb.” Something in her presentation made that poem want to stay with me.
It is hard! I’m out of practice memorizing lines. Repeatedly repeating the lines out loud. Writing word for word the first section until I was sure and a flowing mental image developed its rhythm. “When the day comes we ask ourselves, where can we find light in this never-ending shade? The loss we carry, a sea we must wade …”
I pondered over the themes of being not so much broken as unfinished, of loss and rebuilding, of mending divisions, healing and courage to move forward, joy and humility.
I’m taking my time. Savoring every syllable. It might take me till Labor Day to finish. When I do, this poem will have found a place and home with me. Thank you, Youth National Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. Thank you, Dr. Jill Biden for inviting her. Thank you, to The Bulletin, for printing it in full.
— Cheryl McGinnis, Bend
Headline hypocrisy
The hypocrisy of the headline on the Jan. 21 Bulletin — “We must meet this moment as the United States of America” — cannot possibly be matched or surpassed.
President Joe Biden asking for unity could not be more ludicrous or unappealing after his party’s five-year harassment and lying about Donald Trump. He did nothing to stop the madness.
These radicals have never admitted all of the pro-American policies Trump accomplished or that they were viciously slandering and attempting to destroy a duly -elected President Trump: Biden’s idea of unity is for our complicity in his radical agenda for power.
These lefties need to realize that probably over half of the U.S. population are Trump supporters and they will not succumb to this very un-American agenda of the so-called Democratic Party.
I don’t believe there is a Democratic Party now, just a bunch of anti-American ideologues. What possible good can, for instance, Biden’s opening the floodgates of our borders for millions of illegal residents do for legal citizens of our country? This is just one of his insane policies, and he signed the papers his first day in office.
— Janet White, Redmond
Discrimination is still here
I spent most of my boyhood in Waukegan, Illinois. When I was old enough to ride the bus alone, my mother told me to always let the handicapped, women and others on first so they could sit in the front of the bus. When I get on the bus, I’m to sit in the back.
Fast forward to World War II when the Navy sent me to school in Richmond, Virginia. I was looking forward to my first liberty. I boarded the bus for downtown Richmond and, of course, I sat in the back of the bus. A block later the bus stopped and the driver came back to tell me that I couldn’t sit there because whites sit in the front of the bus.
That was my first encounter with segregation, 78 years ago. Things have changed, but it has taken too long. Discrimination is still with us, really.
— Robert Mortensen, Bend
A good committee appointment
Read this morning that Rep. Cliff Bentz was named to the House Resource Committee, which deals with legislation affecting water, land, energy, mining and forests. Congratulation, a fine choice indeed.
— Mike McCormick, La Pine
Facts in a debate
I retired as a high school history teacher where I coached the debate team. I also encouraged spirited debate in my classroom when different views surfaced on any historical subject. The challenge for the students was to win the debate based upon evidence. Opinions that could not be supported by factual documentation resulted in a loss. I taught them that sincere disagreement could be expressed without mistreating the opposing side or emotionally driven pleading. When I or a debate judge rendered the final decision, my students learned to be gracious in accepting defeat. Apparently, Donald Trump and 75% of the Republicans never learned these lessons.
— Joe Kosanovic, Redmond
