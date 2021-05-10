Move our schools forward
For the past several years a multiracial group of students, parents, teachers and community leaders have been working closely with the Bend La Pine School District to advance fairness, equity and inclusion in our schools.
The nonprofit Restorative Justice and Equity group organized student town hall meetings that brought together hundreds of students of all races in frank, informative and educational conversations aimed at improving race relations and fostering a greater understanding of what it is like to be a student of color in overwhelmingly white schools.
White students will attest that they were never “guilt-tripped” in these town halls and instead welcomed as friends and allies. This work has led to new multiracial, multicultural clubs run by students in our schools.
All this good work is now threatened by four school board candidates who have lied about what this diversity, equity and inclusion work is and what it has accomplished. Their negative spin would divide students along racial lines and make it much harder for students to come together.
Don’t let this happen. Vote for Marcus LeGrand, Carrie McPherson Douglass, Janet Sarai Llerandi, and Shirley Olson to move our schools forward, not backward.
— Michael Funke, Bend
Irony in candidate's comment
Bend-La Pine School Board candidate Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program recently, decrying what she alleged is being taught in American schools regarding race. Among her statements was: “We believe politics have no place in the classrooms.”
That Lopez-Dauenhauer made her statement on national television to a far-right political pundit makes me wonder whether the school Lopez-Dauenhauer attended covered the topic of “irony” and if so, whether she was present the day it was taught.
— Rob Brazeau, Bend
No street racing
Northeast Purcell in Bend north of Empire and Yeoman have become dangerous raceways. Both the city road department and the police have been apprised of the situation, but nothing has changed.
Purcell from Empire to Yeoman is a school zone that few pay attention to. Additional signage reminding drivers would be beneficial. Enforcement would help tremendously. There have been motorcycle drag races at least twice, and hot rod "pedal to the metal" races occur regularly.
Yeoman has no speed limit signs posted, so the assumption seems to be 55 regularly. Riding your bicycle on Yeoman is dangerous. While I would love to see a speed bump on Purcell, I suspect that won't happen. So other speed reducing efforts need to be made.
— Linn Harrison, Bend
Resist identity politics
In my youth I was raised to treat others as I wish to be treated and to judge others by their character and abilities.
Since that has worked for me in life, I am taken back by the left's promotion of "identity politics" with their emphasis on race, gender, religious and sexual preferences.
President Biden and the press took this to the extreme by introducing his cabinet members in terms of their race, gender, sexual preference, or religious beliefs, not ability or qualifications.
To me, putting the emphasis on one's race is the definition of racism and is a losing proposition. When we select someone for a position largely because of their race, or gender we risk offending someone of another race, or another gender who wasn't selected. The potential for endless conflict is high.
We are approaching the point where every school board, or city council is evaluated for its racial or gender balance, with some emphasis on sexual preference and religion. Are teachers to be hired based on "identity politics," rather than ability? I hope not. Would you board a plane on an airline that placed racial, or gender equality as a higher priority than ability? As long as the selection standards are clear and everyone is given equal opportunity there should be no controversy.
I know racism exists and we should not tolerate it. However, the current trend of labeling people racist if they disagree with you, or having politicians and the media using "identity politics" is placing emphasis on our differences rather than our similarities and is dividing the country. The use of "identity politics" and wokeism" should be resisted at every level.
— Steve Young, Bend
