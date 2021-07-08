Thanks to the editorial board for boosting the profile of buses and bikes in Bend. For the healthy growth of our community, we support more infrastructure for people walking, biking and using transit in Central Oregon.
At Commute Options, we increase access to transportation options across Oregon. To make commuting successful, transit must be accessible, convenient and timely. Bend is fortunate to have a transit system in place to respond to population growth demands. Cascades East Transit , one of our valued partners, is making adjustments to better serve our communities. For example, we are collaborating on a project to increase the use of vanpools so more workers can share rides to their workplace.
Studies have found that public transportation can provide significant health benefits. People in communities with high-quality public transportation tend to own fewer vehicles, drive less and use active modes more. This can reduce traffic crashes and emissions, while increasing physical fitness, mental health, and access to healthy food, housing and medical care. These health benefits are often overlooked or undervalued in conventional transport planning.
Our bike lanes need to be safer and more comfortable for everyone. We agree that separated bike lanes improve safety. Cities across our nation that have implemented separated bike lanes have seen a growth in bike riders and decrease in serious biking injuries.
— Brian Potwin is executive director of Commute Options in Bend.
It is right to voice concern over the appearance of the Confederate battle flag in the Redmond Fourth of July parade. Hate dressed up as history is still hate. The Confederate battle flag lost all historical significance in April 1865 at Appomattox Courthouse.
All that remains of that flag is the symbol of racial hatred and the traitorous losses inflicted on this country by those who flew it. So, don’t promote the limp argument that by showing the flag, you are teaching some vague history lesson. The lesson is the same as the lesson of the holocaust: “Never Again.”
I would hope that in the aftermath of this event , people would take another lesson to heart. The one about, “The only way evil can prosper is if good people do nothing.” Well, good people?
— Jeff Rola, Tumalo
As a mother and natural resource professional, I’ve dedicated my career to making sure future generations have the same opportunities to experience the same natural wonders I’ve had.
However, increased levels of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere are causing significant changes to our society. I work to track these changes on a small scale: monitoring desert plots to see what shifts are occurring to plant life over time. On larger scales, Oregon is facing record heat, severe drought and wildfire risk.
We need to find creative solutions, and we need to see federal action to combat the crisis we are facing.
A solution that I recently learned about is the 21st Century Civilian Conservation Corps Act in the American Jobs Plan (AJP), proposed partially by Sen. Ron Wyden. This act would create good-paying jobs in natural resource management and conservation: jobs that could help with projects that both increase the resiliency of communities against intensifying wildfires and increase water and land conservation. It could even help fund part of the Oregon Conservation Corps in recently passed Senate Bill 762.
The AJP’s Conservation Corps Act would be an unparalleled opportunity for us to adapt to and protect ourselves from the changing climate while creating good jobs. “A society grows great when [we] plant trees in whose shade [we] know [we] shall never sit in,” (Greek proverb): let’s be a society where we leave a safe and healthy planet that sustains future generations.
— Amy Wilkins, Bend
The People’s Rights of Oregon chapter defends the use of an offensive flag in the Redmond Fourth of July Parade with this statement: “The Confederate flag is a part of our American history.”
Fighting Nazism is part of our history, too. The United States military won the Civil War and World War II, but you don’t see Swastika flags during Independence Day celebrations.
A skeptic might think the group only used the flag to generate media coverage for themselves.
— Larry Cole, Redmond
