Now that The Bulletin's editorial board has written the "Dear President Biden" editorial, may I suggest that they write the same letter to someone a little closer to home. To make it easier for them, they only have to title it "Dear Congressman Bentz" and cut and paste his name in, in place of President Biden's.
Since his election, we've seen nothing of Bentz in Bend. Has he had an in person townhall in the city? Nope. Did he vote yes for the infrastructure bill that could help the folks in Warm Springs? Nope. What are his thoughts on our local educational system? We don't know. Neither do we know why he voted against a commission to investigate Jan. 6. Or why he gave a speech in La Grande about how the election was "bought", while Capital Police Officers who died or were injured as a result of Jan. 6 were being honored in the chambers of Congress. Those are the officers who are sworn to stand and protect him and his colleagues.
I've been reading this paper for over two decades and I write this letter because I don't see The Bulletin asking questions of Bentz. I'm not the only one to voice this opinion. The Bulletin asks us to support local journalism and I agree with that request. Bentz is our local Representative. Let's hear more from him directly in the future.
— Greg Zath, Bend
When should people get voting rights?
As a naturalized citizen, I need to respond to some of the views regarding voting rights for non-citizens that have been expressed in this column and offer a different perspective.
Most immigrants leave their homeland to seek a better life for themselves. They come to America because it offers just that.
As immigrants, we share most of the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of citizens, with one exception: voting. We know this when we arrive here. We also know that this status can be changed. It is a choice most of us have.
The fact that non-citizens pay taxes seems fair. After all, they enjoy police and fire protection, use the roads, bridges, parks, and all the other services local, state, and federal governments provide, not to mention free education.
Is the system perfect? No! Could it be improved? Yes! However, instead of changing constitutions, we might consider immigration reform, amnesty for folks already here, and an easy way to citizenship. We all should press our representatives to get this done.
— Gigi Deberry, Bend
Who should be able to vote?
Anthony Broadman I read your guest opinion about voting rights with interest and the first question is: How long have lived in Bend? In Oregon?
Then I realized it really doesn't matter. However, the following questions are for you to ponder: Do people come into your house?
When they come to your home do they have input on what and how you eat?
Do they change the rules in your home? Perhaps they bring a bag of cookies — does that give them the right to tell you when to go to bed or when to clean your flower beds or ..?
All Oregonians should be able to vote? We have rules. If you want to vote and live in Oregon you have every right to vote. The decision is up to the individual.
Registering to vote in Oregon is easy. Get a driver's license and you are automatically registered.
Unless you are not old enough — that pesky rule is in place because someone with a clue decided that you should have paid some bills and supported yourself before you vote for those who are making those decisions on the state level.
Unless you are not a U.S. citizen. Another pesky rule. You want to vote? Then take the effort to become a U.S. citizen.
A person comes to my door, even if they bring me a bag of cookies, does not give them the right to change the rules in my home.
— Sherril Wallace, Prineville
