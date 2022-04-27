Name-calling and blaming are not productive, but certain Deschutes Library Board directors, staff and their supporters have engaged in that. Their targets have been the Bend City Council and two of the library board who have questioned the board majority’s plans.
The vitriol stems from a proposal to build a new large library on Highway 20 next to the north mall. The library board 3-2 majority wanted the City Council to speed up land use approval by exempting it from Bend’s long-standing requirements for master planning of that area. Master planning can save money on infrastructure and create more livable neighborhoods.
After the Council made clear that the rules should be followed, a recent letter to the editor alluded to the council as acting like a “dictatorship,” claiming it disregarded the bond vote and “mandate” to build a library at that location.
Those assertions are not correct. The bond vote did not change the land use planning rules for that area and the Voters’ Pamphlet Ballot Title Summary and Explanatory Statement (which define what is being voted upon) did not identify that location for the new library.
What is particularly disturbing is that, at the time of the bond vote the library district had already purchased the site.
Though it did not disclose that very critical fact to the public in the Ballot Title Summary and Explanatory Statement, it now claims the bond vote was a “mandate” for that location.
It is time for civil discourse, not unfounded mandate claims.
— Paul Dewey, Bend
I am just outraged at the stupidity and lack of responsibility those folks who broke toilets, wash basins, etc. in the Redmond parks.
If they ever had to live where you had to use a toilet outside a ways from the house without benefit of running water, heat or lights, you would never ever think of destroying a toilet/bathroom again.
Those perpetrators, if ever caught, should be made to clean inside toilets every day for a year to learn to appreciate inside plumbing and what it costs to replace or repair those broken ones.
— Diana Raske, Sisters
Weary as I am with Kurt Schrader’s almost daily contribution to my Post Office box, I am particularly annoyed with the every-other-day torrent of letters, opinion pieces and editorials in The Bulletin promoting Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s vague platform, thin resume and ad-hominem attacks.
The Bulletin finally published a pro-Schrader letter the other day from someone in … Astoria?! Well, here’s one from Bend.
As an aside, my favorite JMS attack came last week when Schrader was accused of handing his farm over to his son 10 years ago, and living in Maryland.
Gosh, what’s he been up to over the last 10 years? Oh. Yeah, well OK. He also was seen doing a little “sausage-making” in Congressional committee before finally voting for a bill when it came out.
As a lifelong Democrat I think it is essential the Oregon 5th remain a Democratic seat and that requires pulling in voters from as far to the center as you can.
The last thing this state needs is another Republican in Congress. McLeod-Skinner’s case, as near as I can make out, seems to be “I am pro-Good-Things and anti-Bad-Stuff. Also, my opponent is a bum. Vote Jamie — third time’s the charm!”
— Robert Hedeen, Bend
Compare how vigorously and proudly the Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom and independence. Now look at what happened in Afghanistan: When threatened, their soldiers surrendered immediately or ran away, despite having a huge supply of American hardware that Ukraine does not have.
They didn’t have civilians being heavily bombed from above, either.
— Melinda Law, Crooked River Ranch
