A letter in the Jan. 14 newspaper was drafted by Larry Nelson, and we happen to share the same name. In the past week, I have been asked if that was me, and I actually appreciated the questions because I could let them know it wasn’t me who wrote the letter in the paper. My concern is the people who assume it was me because of our common name and don’t provide me an opportunity to set the record straight. In closing, just because someone shares the same name doesn’t mean they share the same opinions.
— Larry E. Nelson, Bend
In 1973, the Modoc Veterinary Center in Alturas, California, worked for ranchers that had a total of 40,000-50,000 mother cows. At that time, there were very few vaccines and management programs available to protect the herds against the many viral, bacterial and protozoal diseases that existed.
I will use a viral disease in cattle to explain herd immunity. The virus, BVD (Bovine Viral Diarrhea), originally caused chronic diarrhea and some subsequent deaths. In the 1970s, some cows were being naturally infected with the virus after becoming pregnant. Some fetuses were aborted, some born with hydrocephus (fluid in the cranial cavity) and died, other calves were born with no immune system to the BVD virus and became chronic carriers for life, infecting other normal cattle. The carrier cattle were usually unhealthy and susceptible to other diseases.
Any normal cattle that were infected after birth had diarrhea or pneumonia and usually needed antibiotic and supplemental therapy. Once this disease was cultured and identified, companies produced and tested vaccines. Vaccine programs were established to achieve herd health immunity. Some of these labs are the same that are now producing COVID-19 vaccines. After a vaccination program was established, the herds developed good protection against the BVD virus. The disease has not disappeared in 50 years but is economically manageable.
The COVID-19 viral disease is very infectious and until a high level of herd immunity is reached by natural infection or vaccine, the disease will continue to be active.
Only 10% to 20% of our population has been naturally infected, leaving 80% exposed to the disease. COVID-19 outbreaks will continue until herd immunity is high through vaccines or natural infection.
Length of immunity from the vaccine or natural infection will be determined by the laboratories checking blood for titers for COVID-19. The body produces antibodies to attach to the virus and allow it to be killed or not replicate to high numbers. The antibodies determine how high the titer is. With time, we may need a vaccine booster to give us a protective titer again.
— Don Crum is a veterinarian and lives in Bend.
With regard to the state of Oregon’s response to the pandemic, I offer the following: Since the early 1980s, the standard for emergency response to an incident has been the National Incident Management System (NIMS), now in common use. At the outset of the incident, a single responder establishes command, assumes responsibility for incident safety, planning, logistics, finance and operations and delegates duties as needed. The top incident priority is always life safety, for which the incident commander is always responsible.
Exactly a year ago, Gov. Kate Brown recognized that the coronavirus posed a potential for disaster, and she established an incident management team to respond appropriately and to shoulder the responsibility for life safety. Additionally, the state has coordinated with local governments; by the way, compared to other states, we Oregonians are way above average collaborators.
Incident commanders are often sniped at from the sidelines by those who have no incident responsibility to maintain life safety and do not bear the burdens of the responders.
A year ago, no one thought we would still be in so deep. So many people in many fields are doing the best they can, exhausted and emotionally drained, under prolonged difficult conditions. We who bear no operational responsibility for the outcome can actually be an active part of the solution, rather than part of the problem as passive sideline snipers. With more contagious strains around the corner, get vaccinated, wear a mask and slow the spread. Ease the burden just a bit.
— Dave Howe, Bend
