Missing in Action: Linthicum and Reschke
In March of this year, the Oregon League of Conservation Voters/Oregon Conservation Network organized Lobby Days, an important biennial event focusing on high priority conservation and environmental bills proposed for the current legislative session. Lobby Days provides Oregon legislators the opportunity to hear from their constituents during in-person or virtual meetings.
The high priority bills identified for 2023 address resilient, efficient buildings; natural climate solutions; a factory farm moratorium; zero waste; and toxic-free products and schools.
Of the 90 Oregon senators and representatives (or their aides), 75 participated in this year’s Lobby Days. We were extremely disappointed that neither of our legislators — Sen. Dennis Linthicum, District 28, consisting of all or parts of Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Deschutes, and Crook counties, nor Rep. Werner Reschke, District 55, consisting of parts of Deschutes and Klamath counties — participated. Sen. Linthicum’s website states, “It is extremely important that my constituents remain in contact with me about the issues and concerns that affect their lives.”
Rep. Reschke’s message is more cryptic: “…the best way to contact our office is by email.” Our message to both: the issues addressed in these bills — resilient buildings, toxics, waste, and factory farms — affect the lives of the Oregonians you represent. We wanted to share our views with you and hear where you stand. Whether you support or oppose the bills, does your absence signal that these issues are not important to the rural Oregonians you represent? If that is your message, we disagree.
— Lynne Haroun, Sunriver, and Becca Phelps, Three Rivers
Liz Goodrich for Redmond schools
During four years of service on the Redmond School Board, Liz Goodrich has worked effectively to improve the educational experience of all students. Liz has teamed with teachers, administrators and support staff to promote the success of students — ranging from the college bound to the English learners and those benefiting from individual learning programs — and their families.
Liz has stayed focused on this goal — to educate all students to do well as young adults in the real world — not being distracted by the divisiveness of COVID for example.
She followed medicine and the science around masking/safety/health. Liz is known to do her research, whatever the topic might be.
As our schools work hard to re-gain ground lost during the pandemic, we need Liz’s steady, guiding hand to keep us on course. She will continue to do her homework, show up for meetings, contribute positively as the school system addresses the needs of a changing community and world.
Please join us in reelecting Liz Goodrich to the Redmond School Board.
— Richard Lance and Leanne K. Latterell, Redmond
Why can’t Congress restrict high-powered weapons?
Thanks to The Washington Post and to The Bulletin for publishing the “No one needs an AR-15 in the U.S.” editorial.
The statistic of “1 in 20 U.S. adults own at least one AR-15” left me wondering why anyone would choose to do so.
These weapons are not used for personal protection nor are they considered hunting rifles.
Indeed, one commentator recently explained that the blast effect from an AR-15 would virtually obliterate any meat from an animal, making it inedible. Sadly, as we’ve seen all too often, these weapons seem to be used for one purpose only — to kill as many people in as short a time as possible.
There were regulations passed in 1938 and in 1994, which were later rescinded, restricting high-powered weapons.
If Congress was able to pass these laws for the protection of its citizens in the past, why can’t they do something similar again?
In a poll conducted last year “nearly 60% of registered voters think it’s at least somewhat important for lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws,” and this poll was conducted before the school shootings in Uvalde and, more recently, in Nashville.
Something must be done to protect our children in their schools, as well as citizens going about their normal lives in grocery stores, churches, concert venues, and elsewhere.
Time is up! Time for a change!
— Linda Melton, Redmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.