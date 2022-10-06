I’m writing to express my strong support for Michael Sipe to be our next state representative. Sipe is a local business and community leader, not a career politician. As a business owner of 39 years in Central Oregon, I look at elections like a hiring process and consider qualifications, not party or rhetoric, to be the paramount consideration. In terms of qualifications, Sipe is a stellar candidate.
Personally, he’s navigated many challenging life circumstances, including poverty, a multi-cultural upbringing, 30 years of marriage to a spouse struggling with addiction and mental health issues that ultimately led to her death and single fatherhood. It’s life experiences like these that produced the empathy Sipe displays in all his personal interactions and that will make him an ideal representative for all of Central Oregon.
Professionally, Sipe is a seasoned entrepreneur and business coach to many of Central Oregon’s most successful business leaders. We desperately need representatives in Salem with real world business experience. He’s the only candidate with those credentials.
Finally, Sipe has proven his servant’s heart through action, not just talk. He founded and leads the annual Central Oregon Prayer Breakfast (largest in the state), produces the Bend Christmas Parade and the Central Oregon Business Forum. He’s served as a Bend Chamber board member and past president of Greater Bend Rotary Club. He and his wife operate a nonprofit serving women graduates of addiction recovery programs.
For these reasons and many more, he’s our commonsense choice.
I am writing this letter in support of Lori Chavez-DeRemer for Oregon District 5 representative! I have found her to be an incredible listener and problem solver. My husband and I are business owners and have talked with her about our concerns for the future of Central Oregon Agriculture! Agriculture in this area is headed for extinction due to radical environmentalists who support her opponent’s campaign! No Farmers – No Food!
I believe Lori has the skills, temperament, common sense, integrity, and the experience to be an excellent representative for District 5! Her opponent, I believe, will only listen to people who support certain ideologies! We need representatives for all Oregonians!
Lori is the daughter of legal immigrants and has worked hard to achieve the “American Dream!” Success happens when people are willing to work hard like her and her husband! It’s time to have a representative that has solid business experience and has signed the front of a paycheck – not just worked in government! We need to protect small businesses in this country-not decimate businesses with more governmental regulations!
Oregon has voted Democrat for over four decades! The problems of homelessness, crime, the economy, drug addiction, and education failures have increased in our state-not decreased! Einstein is said to have said: “insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results!” This is so true and it’s time for Oregon to make positive changes!
Vote for Lori Chavez-DeRemer!
— Trish Kentner Backsen, Culver
Vote for Schmidt and Tatom
In voting for Deschutes County Commissioners, if you think women’s reproductive healthcare and choices are not on the ballot because Oregon is a “safe” state for choice, you would be very wrong.
Even though Oregon has the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which in general mandates that private health insurance plans must include abortion coverage without limitations, and even though Oregon is a welcoming environment for prospective patients from other states seeking healthcare as well as our own citizens, commissioners Adair and DeBone have elected to deny abortion coverage to the 1,100 Deschutes County employees and their families, going against the recommendation of the County’s Employee Benefits Advisory Board which is composed of department heads and labor union reps and disrespecting the employees they supervise.
The Committee recommended that the county align with state law to cover abortion without limitations as have other counties as well as the cities of La Pine and Bend, which fully cover abortion for their employees giving women power to make their own medical decisions.
Covering abortion, as recommended by the committee, would not outlaw or prohibit abortions, it would simply expand insurance coverage for women and their families making this difficult choice.
We have the opportunity to fire both Adair and DeBone this election by voting for Morgan Schmidt and Oliver Tatom for County Commissioners, qualified, forward-thinking and compassionate advocates for all of the citizens of our county.
— Lynne Connelley, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.