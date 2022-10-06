Typewriter

Editor's Note

I’m writing to express my strong support for Michael Sipe to be our next state representative. Sipe is a local business and community leader, not a career politician. As a business owner of 39 years in Central Oregon, I look at elections like a hiring process and consider qualifications, not party or rhetoric, to be the paramount consideration. In terms of qualifications, Sipe is a stellar candidate.

Personally, he’s navigated many challenging life circumstances, including poverty, a multi-cultural upbringing, 30 years of marriage to a spouse struggling with addiction and mental health issues that ultimately led to her death and single fatherhood. It’s life experiences like these that produced the empathy Sipe displays in all his personal interactions and that will make him an ideal representative for all of Central Oregon.

