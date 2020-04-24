McLeod-Skinner for secretary of state
I support Jamie McLeod-Skinner, whose background, experience and qualifications make her uniquely qualified to be Oregon’s secretary of state. Jamie finds commonalities amongst all Oregonians, having traveled 60,000 miles, crisscrossing the state, listening and focusing on our shared values and concerns.
Daughter of an educator, Jamie’s mom taught her to “always leave a place better than you find it.” It has been her lifelong commitment. After growing up in Tanzania, Jamie graduated from Ashland High School, then Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, receiving a degree in civil engineering, a master’s in regional planning from Cornell and a law degree from University of Oregon, focusing on natural resources, water and Indian law.
Jamie worked for the International Refugee Committee in war-torn Bosnia and Kosovo, successfully managed multimillion-dollar projects rebuilding hospitals, schools and designed water and sanitation projects. Returning to the states, she worked for the IRC resettling refugees in Silicon Valley, where she was twice elected to Santa Clara City Council. She serves as an elected board member for the Jefferson County Education Service District and as appointed member at large for the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.
Jamie is the only candidate with a long-standing policy of grassroots support, and she does not accept corporate money from the fossil fuel industry, or big pharma. Jamie is a leader in advancing the rights of LGBTQIA+, communities of color and the vulnerable. Jamie brings proven leadership, experience and commitment to all areas of the role of Oregon’s secretary of state position.
— Abby Kellner-Rode, Bend
Donate stimulus check
I am far from being wealthy, or in the elite financial group of folks, but we are living comfortably within our pension and Social Security monthly income. Knowing many folks are much worse off than Patricia and I, we have discussed and agreed the stimulus check could be shared to help many folks who are in dire financial straits at this time.
I have no experience at putting my thoughts in a public newspaper, but life is changing in America so quickly because of COVID-19, and I feel compelled to appeal to you. I do not want “atta-boy” or pats on the back.
I respectfully ask that you help get the word out to Bend and beyond that Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry of Bend needs financial, food donations, and volunteer support.
The folks serving at our Bend food bank are unsung heroes, first responders, who risk their own well -being in serving the growing “new poor” of Bend who are without employment, with limited savings, or no savings.
Please, please, help get the word out. Someday this crisis will end and America will have a “new normal” way of life — but not this day. We are all in this together. We must reach out to one another.
Contact the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 950 SE Third St., Bend; stvincentbend@gmail.com or 541-389-6643
— Robert K. Smith, Bend
Hass for secretary of state
There are several good candidates running for the Democratic nomination for Oregon secretary of state, but in terms of experience and accomplishment, one stands far ahead of the rest. That is state Sen . Mark Hass.
It’s very easy for candidates and office holders to make bold and flashy pronouncements about what they want to do. It’s quite another thing to guide those ideas through the legislative process and make them law. That’s where Mark Hass really shines.
Mark created Oregon Promise, which brought free community college for Oregon high school graduates. Mark pushed through all-day kindergarten. Mark is responsible for the Student Success Act, which dramatically increased resources for cash-strapped school districts. On campaign finance reform, Mark was the primary mover for the proposed constitutional amendment which will be on the ballot this fall.
These are just a few of Mark’s accomplishments. They were achieved through Mark’s rare combination of patience, persuasion, and common sense.
I have known Mark for 20 years. He holds the progressive values Democrats want in a secretary of state. And he knows how to get things done.
— Charlie Ringo, Bend
