I met Jamie McLeod-Skinner recently, and that in-person meeting confirmed my decision to vote for her for Congress in District 5. She has been consistent and upfront about her support for families, including women’s rights, affordable health care and common sense gun regulations. I am alarmed at how Republicans are trying to deny the right to a safe and legal abortion — even in cases of rape, incest and conditions that threaten the life of the mother. Jamie supports women’s rights, while her opponent cheered the reversal of Roe v. Wade
She’s a hard worker who has the support of the Oregon Nurses Association and Planned Parenthood, among many others. I have done my homework and I believe that as a congresswoman, Jamie will work hard to protect the safety of our families and our communities.
— Gretchen Williver, Bend
Vote no on Measure 114
Measure 114 will do nothing to reduce mass shootings or gun violence. It will make our tax dollars spent to defend an unconstitutional bill in court. Don’t be fooled by the feel-good claims on this bill. Read it and it will make felons out of honest people, stress the police department’s who have no programs that this bill requires. It will also affect the poor and minorities who will not be able to afford the fees levied. A permit could be in limbo for years, as there is no limit on waiting period to obtain a weapon. Sensible background checks to include juvenile records that were expunged, and raising the age to buy a semiautomatic to 21 or 25 would actually have an impact and withstand constitutional scrutiny.
— Bruce Evans, Bend
Naiveté of The Bulletin’s endorsement of Betsy Johnson
All eligible citizens should vote but should be aware of the political realities in this election. Phil Knight and other rich Republicans want a Republican governor, that’s why they helped finance Betsy Johnson’s campaign. They know that she will siphon votes from other candidates and are betting Johnson will flip more Democrats giving the Republican a boost. This spoiler strategy has been obvious for months and appears to be working. Now in the final days of campaigning Knight has abandoned any pretense of backing the “independent” Johnson and shifted his substantial financial support to the Republican.
The bottom line is that according to recent polls Johnson has no real chance of winning. Even if you buy The Bulletin editorial board’s arguments, a vote for Johnson is futile. Democrats and Independents who vote for Johnson are in effect voting for the Republican.
Oregonians run the real risk of having a far-right MAGA Republican as governor. The only way to keep that from happening is to vote for the Democratic candidate, Tina Kotek.
— Don Miller, Bend
Ed Fitch is the best choice for mayor of Redmond
Ed is better prepared to take over the reins of the city than his opponents because he has the most relevant experience, a clear vision for Redmond’s future and a rock solid commitment to an inclusive process for making policy decisions.
Ed’s experience includes 40-plus years working in city government. He’s been a successful attorney, a past city attorney, past mayor, chair of the Redmond Development Commission, has served on many public commissions and committees, has been involved in local civic and business organizations and currently serves on the Redmond City Council.
Ed’s vision for Redmond and the council center around a transparent city council that actively involves and represents the public, a city budget that continues to be fiscally sound and anticipates and addresses growth, comprehensive plans to better manage traffic and enhance the livability of our neighborhoods, collaboration with other local governments and civic groups to develop long term solutions to homelessness issues, a heavy focus on safety in our public spaces and in our schools, and finally, a real commitment to diversity and inclusion — not just words; actions.
Ed’s opponents both lack his experience and vision! Jay has been a solid council member but lacks vision. Ben has no experience governing; he would be a mayor in on-the-job training.
Vote for Ed Fitch — he’ll hit the ground running and lead the way to a more open and welcoming Redmond.
— Bill Braly, Redmond
