I met Jamie McLeod-Skinner recently, and that in-person meeting confirmed my decision to vote for her for Congress in District 5. She has been consistent and upfront about her support for families, including women’s rights, affordable health care and common sense gun regulations. I am alarmed at how Republicans are trying to deny the right to a safe and legal abortion — even in cases of rape, incest and conditions that threaten the life of the mother. Jamie supports women’s rights, while her opponent cheered the reversal of Roe v. Wade

She’s a hard worker who has the support of the Oregon Nurses Association and Planned Parenthood, among many others. I have done my homework and I believe that as a congresswoman, Jamie will work hard to protect the safety of our families and our communities.

