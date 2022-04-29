As a registered Democrat in the 5th Congressional District and an ardent supporter of both Jamie McLeod-Skinner and President Biden’s agenda, I am baffled and befuddled to see unexpected, unnecessary confusion introduced into what is a very straightforward choice between a true Democrat (Jamie) and a fake incumbent who has not represented his constituents (Kurt).
When it has mattered most, Kurt has not been there for Oregonians. Not when he voted against Biden’s proposals raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, against letting Medicare freely negotiate and reduce drug prices, against stimulus checks and protections against renter evictions, and not when he voted against Biden’s climate change bill.
Local and state leaders know this. Local and state unions have overwhelmingly endorsed Jamie. The local Democratic Party leaders from Clackamas (Kurt’s home county!), Marion, Linn and Deschutes have voted overwhelmingly to endorse Jamie. State Democratic leaders, like the iconic former Gov. Barbara Roberts, have endorsed Jamie. National politicians should not be weighing in. This is a matter for Oregonians to decide.
— Mary Chaffin, Sisters
I encourage Central Oregon voters to cast their May 17 ballots for Christina Stephenson for Oregon Labor Commissioner. The labor commissioner serves as director of BOLI (the Bureau of Labor and Industries) to protect the rights of Oregon workers.
Christina Stephenson has a long track record of successfully defending workers whose rights have been abused by employers. She has fought against sexual harassment on the job, wage theft and discrimination. She has advocated for increased job safety, equal pay and bereavement leave. She recognizes the difference between good employers and bad employers, and will push for policies that benefit good ones and penalize the bad ones.
She will bring a wealth of experience to the job — experience that her opponents simply do not have.
Working Oregonians and their families need a labor commissioner who has and will represent their interests. Elect Christina Stephenson to be our next labor commissioner.
— Michael Funke, Bend
Kurt Schrader is the man we need to send to Congress from the 5th District. I feel very fortunate to have him in this new configured district.
He knows that climate change is the biggest threat facing us in Central Oregon and in the U.S. We are not getting enough rain or snow to fill our reservoirs for our irrigation needs. Over one half of our farms are being left fallow.
In the fall of 2019, we had a lot of devastation from wildfires throughout the state. Kurt worked with Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden to write critical legislation to improve forest management to help prevent wildfires. I think we have to listen to the scientists more.
When drug pricing was left out of the Build Back Better plan, Kurt led tough negotiations to lower prescription drug prices, especially for our seniors. His landmark policies passed the House with all Democrats and 12 Republicans voting aye.
I watched this debate unfold on C-Span. There are 37 million Americans who have diabetes and are dependent on insulin. About one in 10 Americans have the disease. The going price is $250 to $300 a month and about $200 less in Canada.
The new bill will cap the price at $35 per month and also calls for Medicare to negotiate with pharmacy companies for lower prices. Kurt did not pull any punches during the debate. The Republicans’ main objection was that the bill smacked of socialism. Isn’t Social Security like socialism? It’s hard to understand their distinction.
Kurt does not always vote a straight party line. But he checks out the bills very carefully. He is kind of an independent legislator, but is highly endorsed by the Democratic leadership.
Let’s send him back to Washington as our congressman.
— Jim Gilbertson, Culver
This is our time! Oregonians can elect a governor who can and will serve both the rural and metropolitan areas of Oregon. WHO might that person be, you ask? Kerry McQuisten!
The highlights of her background are as follows: She was raised on a cattle ranch in Southern Oregon, is a small-business owner, studied and lived overseas, has a B.A. in international relations, specializing in economics and political science, held a VP position with an international company and currently is mayor of Baker City. Ms. McQuisten’s experiences place her in a unique position to serve ALL Oregonians.
Want to know more? Visit www.kerrymcquisten.com.
— Carol Fraumeni-Roberti, Terrebonne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.