In his guest editorial on Feb. 13, Rep. Kurt Schrader touts his so-called environmental credentials, particularly with respect to climate action.
He claims one of the “core reasons” he supported Build Back Better is because of its provisions to combat climate change. What he doesn’t say is that he supported a changed version of BBB only after he worked to strip out and water down the provisions needed to slow the main cause of climate change: carbon emissions.
Schrader introduced his own version of a “climate plan” as an “alternative” to obstruct Biden’s plan. Schrader’s plan was supported by numerous energy companies because it allowed power generators to increase emissions for 10 years before minimal reductions would be required. The 100% clean electricity goal would be pushed back 15 years, to 2050, long after irreversible global warming milestones would be exceeded. According to NPR, fossil fuel companies have already been responsible for decades of delay in addressing climate change. And these companies and corporate Political Action Committees (PACs) have been some of Schrader’s biggest donors, contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to him.
This false reframing of what actually happened underscores why Jamie McLeod-Skinner is the candidate to vote for in new CD-5. First, she is, without a doubt, a strong proponent of climate-mitigation legislation. Second, she doesn’t take corporate PAC money. Last, and perhaps most importantly, she is honest — she won’t try to pull the wool over your eyes by misrepresenting her position.
— Mary Chaffin, Sisters
Solutions for homeless issues
This is in response to Sunday’s guest column; “We must change the way Bend deals with homelessness”.
I’m going to say this one more time, Well meaning Bend people PLEASE stop paying people to stand on street corners. Your well meaning contributions funding people on street corners is contributing to the problems Bend is facing with homelessness. YOU are creating your own problem. This goes for all of Central Oregon.
To Deschutes County government agencies: Get off your duff and take that property at Cooley Road and U.S. Highway 97 by eminent domain and put a village there for indigent people. It will accommodate camps as well as some “tiny” permanent homes and apartments.
Doing both of the above will pretty much solve the homeless problems.
— Diana Hopson, Redmond
Chris Piper for Bend mayor
I firmly believe Chris Piper needs to be Bend’s next mayor. He has the ability to get us back on track dealing with the issues that affect everyone in Bend. We desperately need the leadership he brings to the table and he has demonstrated time and again his pragmatic and effective approach to problem solving. I also believe his respect for inclusion and diversity will benefit all segments of our population in a way that has been sorely lacking. We need Chris Piper as our next mayor.
— Patrick O’Keefe, Bend
Bend should redefine who is homeless
I live next to Juniper Ridge property and have endured the ignorance of the people of the city handling this for over 10 years. Why the city cannot figure this out speaks volumes about the people running the city.
Is a homeless person a person who lives in a motor home, fifth wheel or trailer? Or are they squatters? I have a lot of Bend friends that go south for the winter in their RVs and trailers. Are they considered homeless. My point is if you have a roof over your head, a bed, a bathroom, a kitchen then you are not homeless. What you are is a squatter!
The city needs to redefine who is homeless and who is just taking advantage of the citizens of Bend.
Thank you
— John Robbins, Bend
