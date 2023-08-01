Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Jamie McLeod-Skinner is getting set for an attempted rematch against Republican U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District. She'll have to win an increasingly crowded Democratic primary first.

I am excited that Jamie McLeod-Skinner is running for Congress, and I’m honored to endorse her. I’ve lived in Oregon for 60 years, campaigned for the equal rights amendment, worked on environmental issues, now advocate for housing for all, and raise money to help provide lawyers for low income Oregonians. Jamie also values — and has defended — all of those things. She has demonstrated her commitment to all Oregonians in every county, and to our right to safety, self-determination and a stable planet. Her work on water resources has earned her the respect of officials of both parties. Her work on fire recovery has aided the recovery of thousands of Oregonians. And her advocacy for the dignity and rights of every person in our state is strong and personal.

