Jamie McLeod-Skinner is getting set for an attempted rematch against Republican U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District. She'll have to win an increasingly crowded Democratic primary first.
I am excited that Jamie McLeod-Skinner is running for Congress, and I’m honored to endorse her. I’ve lived in Oregon for 60 years, campaigned for the equal rights amendment, worked on environmental issues, now advocate for housing for all, and raise money to help provide lawyers for low income Oregonians. Jamie also values — and has defended — all of those things. She has demonstrated her commitment to all Oregonians in every county, and to our right to safety, self-determination and a stable planet. Her work on water resources has earned her the respect of officials of both parties. Her work on fire recovery has aided the recovery of thousands of Oregonians. And her advocacy for the dignity and rights of every person in our state is strong and personal.
I trust Jamie to continue to work for all of these things in Washington. She’s not going to say she supports women’s right to choose, but then undercut the rights of women serving in the military. Jamie is our best opportunity to make this change and ensure that our rights are protected.
— Kathryn Olney, Bend
Oppose GTN Xpress pipeline
I am writing to urge Central Oregonians to take a stand against the proposed GTN Xpress pipeline expansion. This pipeline, which would transport fracked gas from British Columbia to Oregon, would pose a significant threat to our environment and public safety.
If approved, GTN Xpress would be the equivalent of adding 754,000 cars to the road every year and would severely hinder Oregon’s ability to meet important climate goals. GTN Xpress is a dirty, dangerous deal for communities along the pipeline, like Bend, who face increased risks of explosion and air pollution. Additionally, the pipeline would contribute to the ongoing climate crisis by perpetuating our dependence on fossil fuels.
Given these serious concerns, I believe it is imperative for Oregon, Washington and California residents to oppose the GTN Xpress pipeline. Instead, we should prioritize investments in renewable energy sources and sustainable infrastructure that will create jobs and protect our environment for generations to come.
I urge residents to consider the long-term consequences of this pipeline and take decisive action to protect our communities and planet. Share with FERC your thoughts on this topic before it is too late. Thank you for your attention to this important issue.
— Stephanie Dakin, Bend
Support Mosaic Community Health
Community Health Centers (CHCs) are the backbone of our nation’s primary health care system. They design innovative, integrated primary care based on what services communities need most — ensuring access to affordable, quality health care for over 30 million people. In addition to creating jobs and saving lives, they save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers who care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing. CHCs care for everyone, regardless of insurance status. During hurricanes, floods, fires, pandemics and job loss, CHCs are first on the scene and are vital to keeping America healthy.
For example, Mosaic Community Health (formerly Mosaic Medical), is a nonprofit community health center providing quality care for all in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras for 20 years. In 2021-2022, it served more than 30,000 patients across Central Oregon by providing integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs.
During National Health Center Week 2023, Aug. 6–12, please consider supporting a Community Health Center in your neighborhood and celebrate its mission and accomplishments.
—Talbot Eckweiler, Portland
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
