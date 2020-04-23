I support Jamie McLeod-Skinner, whose background, experience and qualifications make her uniquely qualified to be Oregon’s secretary of state. Jamie finds commonalities amongst all Oregonians, having traveled 60,000 miles, crisscrossing the state, listening and focusing on our shared values and concerns.
Daughter of an educator, Jamie’s mom taught her to “always leave a place better than you find it.” It has been her lifelong commitment. After growing up in Tanzania, Jamie graduated from Ashland High School, then Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, receiving a degree in civil engineering, a master’s in regional planning from Cornell and a law degree from University of Oregon, focusing on natural resources, water and Indian law.
Jamie worked for the International Refugee Committee in war-torn Bosnia and Kosovo, successfully managed multimillion-dollar projects rebuilding hospitals, schools and designed water and sanitation projects. Returning to the states, she worked for the IRC resettling refugees in Silicon Valley, where she was twice elected to Santa Clara City Council. She serves as an elected board member for the Jefferson County Education Service District and as appointed member at large for the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board.
Jamie is the only candidate with a long-standing policy of grassroots support, and she does not accept corporate money from the fossil fuel industry, or big pharma. Jamie is a leader in advancing the rights of LGBTQIA+, communities of color and the vulnerable. Jamie brings proven leadership, experience and commitment to all areas of the role of Oregon’s secretary of state position.
— Abby Kellner-Rode, Bend
In reference to the The Bulletin’s recent editorial asking what federal aid to journalism might look like, it would look like local journalism giving over its right to publish what they want to publish without interference by government entities.
There is no free lunch.
— Robert Rossio, Sisters
I lost my beautiful wife Sophia at 4:10 p.m. on Good Friday to the terrible disease diabetes.
This letter is written selfishly as therapy for my grief, but also to let you know how blessed we are to have the caregivers at St. Charles Hospital in our community.
Throughout our nation, emergency and ICU units are rightfully not letting family and friends visit COVID-19 patients because of the infectiousness and strain the disease is bringing to ICUs. After we had to make the decision to remove Sophia from life support, and since she had tested negative for the virus, her ICU doctor’s empathy allowed me to enter, “mask up” and be beside her holding her hand as I said my last goodbyes during those final hours she was passing this life.
I experienced nurses monitoring my dying and unconscious wife, not with monitors, but with their eyes and hearts. Actions like washing and combing Sophia’s hair even though she had only hours to live, talking softly and lovingly to her, making sure she remained clean, calm and free of pain.
So know that if someone you love dearly is in St. Charles and you cannot be there to comfort them in their dying hours, The St. Charles nurses will be there for you, to allow them to pass into the light in peace.
Thank for your empathy St. Charles caregivers, and for making Sophia’s passing peaceful.
—Roger Krage, BendFood banks need help
I am far from being wealthy, or in the elite financial group of folks, but we are living comfortably within our pension and Social Security monthly income. Knowing many folks are much worse off than Patricia and I are, we have discussed and agreed the Stimulus check could be shared to help many folks who are in dire financial straits at this time.
I have no experience at putting my thoughts in a public newspaper, but life is changing in America so quickly because of the COVID-19, and I feel compelled to appeal to you. I do not want “atta-boy” or pats on the back.
I respectfully ask that you help get the word out to Bend and beyond that Saint Vincent de Paul Food Pantry of Bend, Oregon needs financial, food donations, and volunteer support.
The folks serving at our Bend food bank are unsung heroes, first responders, who risk their own well being in serving the growing “new poor” of Bend who are without employment, with limited savings, or no savings.
Please, Please, help get the word out. Someday this crisis will end and America will have a “new normal” way of life — but not this day. We are all in this together, we must reach out to one another.
Contact the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 950 SE Third St., Bend; stvincentbend@gmail.com or 541-389-6643
— Robert K. Smith, Bend
What about PERS?
Eileen Kiely discussed PERS reform at length in her previous run for the state legislature, and in public forums since, but seems to have gone silent on the issue in her current campaign for State Senate. It’s odd to see a candidate describe PERS as the most pressing issue facing our state in one campaign, and then not mention it in the next. What has changed?
The PERS debt certainly hasn’t gone away. In fact, the recent economic downturn will exacerbate our unfunded liability and further threaten our state’s future.
From the outside, it would appear Eileen has changed her tune on PERS in hopes of scoring financial support from Oregon’s public employee unions. Public employee unions have a long history of spending millions on legislative races in Oregon to elect legislators who will continue to kick this issue down the road. Is Eileen Kiely the next example of that?
Our state cannot go on with its laissez faire approach to PERS, and we need candidates with an understanding of the issue and commitment to fix it — not ones who avoid it.
— Bethany Penhall, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.