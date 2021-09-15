I find the guest column by Dr. William Benson in the Sept. 12 Bulletin to be a rather misleading attempt to “cherry-pick” data to support those opposing masks.
For example: The American Society for Microbiology article that Dr. Benson cites as saying that masks are not “completely” effective, unequivocally states, “Accordingly, it is desirable for individuals to wear masks in public spaces.” This fact is conveniently omitted by Dr. Benson.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines are simple and direct: “If you are not fully vaccinated and aged 2 or older, you should wear a mask in indoor public places.” Any physician (particularly one who is not an infectious disease specialist) who countermands these directives should have compelling evidence to make such advice, not a lot of poorly supported citations that are apparently intended to obfuscate.
In his closing, Dr. Benson undermines his own recommendation for vaccination by saying that “natural disease” is an alternative to achieve herd immunity. In fact, the CDC recommends that even individuals who have had COVID should be vaccinated, as re-infection is possible.
Responsible behavior demands that we act not only in our own personal interest, but in the interest of the larger society as well. This means we must vaccinate and mask up. It is the quickest way to put COVID behind us, and to protect each other. This is what we owe our fellow man, no matter their politics. The delta variant has no political party and doesn’t care about our petty squabbling.
— Robert Anderson, Bend
Friday, I saw people with signs reading “Liberty,” “Freedom,” “No Mask Mandate.” I believe in civil liberties and in the right of free assembly. I don’t have the right to tell you how to live your lives; nor do you have the right to threaten the health of us who are trying to stay well, have lost loved ones or dear friends, and who sadly know COVID is real. If you won’t be safe, then please stay home and stop being spreaders.
We once could “agree to disagree” without threats, and I, for one, realize this isn’t all about me, that we Americans should look out for each other.
Please note The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence and The Bible all state:
Preamble:
“… establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity …”
Declaration of Independence (2nd paragraph):
“… with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The Bible:
Philippians 2:4: Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others; and Romans 12:10: Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor.
Many of us have had relatives in WWII, Korea or Viet nam stuck in foxholes being gassed, but anti-vaxxers/deniers can’t wear a simple cotton mask? Time to quit whining about liberties, and start doing your civic duty to your fellow Americans.
— Mari Thompson, Bend
I recently returned from a week trip to northern Minnesota. While visiting the small towns of Roseau, Warroad, Badger and Greenbush, I never saw one homeless person. I did see lots of nice clean roads, and manicured lawns in all the communities of these towns.
I also noticed a lot of help wanted advertisements in the local paper. There are a number of national manufacturers in three of those towns, all looking for help. While there, I inquired about median home costs. Can you believe $164,000 for the median cost? Look it up for your self. Now, I realize there are no mountain vistas or ocean views, but Minnesota has the nicest people in the country. Period.
A better life requires extra effort, but with a determined effort you may be able to find it. It just won’t have the view that Central Oregon has. If you’re serious about a better life, check out this area of the country. You’ll be glad you did. Thanks for considering
— Vern Bjerk, Redmond
