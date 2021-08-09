Protect our water
The Bulletin headlines say it all: “Arnold Irrigation District cuts off water deliveries,” “Headwaters of the Metolius drop 50% in volume,” “Wickiup Reservoir nearly empty.” The megadrought is real, yet developers can’t put houses and condos up fast enough. Where is the water going to come from for all the people flooding into our region? It ignores the science to think we have an endless supply of water. California is giving us a preview of what it’s like when wells dry up and whole towns are wiped off the map by massive fires. We should all be concerned. Our government leaders need to get serious about protecting our shrinking water resources and controlling growth.
— Dave Stalker, Bend
Masks and vaccines save lives
I encourage Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair to reconsider their positions regarding mask use and vaccine mandates and become part of the solution rather than remaining part of the problem regarding containment of COVID-19 and the emerging variants. The science is clear, as is the logic (and our own common sense) that masks, social distancing and becoming fully vaccinated are parts of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress virus transmission and save lives.
As a recently retired registered nurse who spent most of her career in public health, and the final 12 years at the Deschutes County Health Department, I am frustrated that opportunities to protect those most vulnerable are being missed, even as the virus surges. Commissioner DeBone’s comment “Why would we be forcing people to do something?” is easy enough for this nurse to answer. We have seen a segment of our population repeatedly refuse to implement simple measures, as mentioned above, that scientific evidence has demonstrated reduce infection and save lives.
We use masks, social distancing and become vaccinated to protect susceptible others, and to protect ourselves. It’s not just about us as individuals. The choices of each of us in the midst of a highly transmissible virus absolutely affects every single person with whom we have contact, whether we know them or not. That, Commissioners DeBone and Adair, is why we must support measures to protect the health of the general public, because of those who will not.
— Kathy Dammarell, Bend
Shrinking education standards
I read with dismay The Bulletin’s Aug. 7 article “Transparency issues surround bill ending proficiency requirements.” Seems that our legislators and our governor believe that students will benefit from the elimination of standards from their high school graduation requirements. Charles Boyle, deputy communications director for Gov. Brown tells us that, “Oregon’s Black, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal and students of color” will benefit from the removal of those standards. I’d certainly like for Mr. Boyle (or our governor) to explain exactly how those students, or any other students, will benefit from the removal of graduation requirements.
The article tells us that, “Students could demonstrate their ability to use English and do math via about five different tests or by completing an in-depth classroom project judged by their own teachers.” Sounds pretty loose, doesn’t it? The only thing about this issue that I can celebrate is the fact that my granddaughter attends school in a state other than Oregon.
— Bill Birnbaum, Sisters
Don’t step back on vaccines
No, government should not take a step back on masks and vaccines. Let’s put politics aside and work as a nation to eradicate the COVID-19 delta variant.
Numbers show states with low vaccinations have high counts for the delta variant. Now many of those states are showing the vaccinated rates are soaring, thus lowering COVID-19. As a St. Charles doctor said, “It’s frustration that we’re at the start when there’s a prevention. We’re all pretty fried.”
Get the vaccine, wear a mask!! Data shows hospitalizations have more than 90% unvaccinated people. Look at the numbers. Why in the world would an elected official want to take away what saves lives???
We know the vaccine saves lives. We know masks prevent the spread of diseases.
— Sherie Shirley, Bend
Bottle drop dropping
Am I the only one having a problem with the bottle drop? It usually takes two to three attempts to deposit my green bags because the deposit bin is stuffed and the door is locked. On top of that, the last two times I attempted to use my credit at the grocery store, the kiosk was “down.” I feel like my refund money is being held hostage!
When the bottle drop is working correctly, it is terrific. What happened to those good old days?
— Mary B. Conrad, Bend
