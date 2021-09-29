In response to The Bulletin article about Redmond School Board deciding to allow a teacher to go maskless due to her objection of her freedom being trampled on, I did not see any concern from the board for the science behind the requirement to wear a mask or the effect on the students by having this teacher in the building. I want to share a picture (tinyurl.com/LAmaskless) of how a maskless, unvaccinated teacher in Los Angeles infected 12 of her 24 students by just reading a story to them.
As depicted in the picture, some of the students were 24 feet away from where she was reading out loud and were still infected with her virus. The teacher claimed she thought it was just a cold so came to school not feeling well. Hopefully the school administrator will test this teacher every few days. I am sure these students and their families feel their freedom from infection was trampled on.
— Kathie Sharp, Bend
The public is continually confronted with the question of rising housing prices and what to do to help the homeless. The Bend City Council seems obsessed with the issue. They are asking citizens to make decisions about solving the problem without defining the problem.
Why are there so many homeless? What percentage have had catastrophic events, such major medical bills or loss of employment? Did some move to Bend without checking to see how expensive it is to live here? How many are mentally ill, addicted to drugs or simply prefer the lifestyle?
This information should be published so the public has a better grasp of the problem. City -sponsored homeless camps will not be appropriate for all homeless individuals.
As to increasingly high home prices, I read a study indicating that our rapidly rising population in the U.S. is responsible for some of the increasing cost of homeownership.
The Bend City Council should be contacting our senators and the Biden administration about the 1.2 million illegal migrants apprehended this fiscal year. Thousands of others were not apprehended. Why aren’t the Biden administration and our senators taking action?
Secondly, our city and county commissions have historically supported tourism and destination resorts knowing full well that such cities across the West are extremely expensive. Why should anyone be surprised that our housing, taxes and living expenses are so high?
Filling our open space with acres and acres of three- and four-story apartment buildings does not seem to be an answer and is only adding to our congestion and deterioration of livability.
— Neil Wilson, Bend
Your political cartoon of Sept. 22 could have listed additional land mines for the Biden administration, such as inflation, loss of energy independence, runaway gas prices and housing costs, being deaf to reporter questions, etc.
— David V. Douthit, Sisters
It is with a sense of shock I read last week, on Sept. 24, about the Redmond School Board’s decision re: the teacher who refused to wear a mask as directed. In the midst of a major health crisis that is decimating our country, the school superintendent is obligated to follow the direction of the governor and the Oregon Department of Education, based on medical recommendations and standards, to be vaccinated and to wear masks.
The teacher’s assertion of a “constitutional right” to violate these standards is nonsense, as the Constitution in its Preamble states its purpose is to “promote the general welfare.” If the district wants to avoid firing this teacher then they should place her on administrative leave without pay or benefits until she complies with these standards, or a court orders otherwise.
In the same day’s paper was an article about a family unable to get needed surgery because the hospital was overwhelmed with unvaccinated (and probably unmasked) victims of COVID.
— L. Thomas Clark, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.