May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase. It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
— Richard Knotts, Bend
Ballot went in the recycling bin
Just recycled my primary ballot; not voting. As a registered Independent voter, there is no point in voting in the primary. Most of the folks that I qualify to vote for are running un-opposed. I believe our system is outdated. Although there are many different political opinions out there, there are also many things that we, as a nation, can agree on. We have a partisan system, which just encourages taking sides; many times the sides chosen are extreme, otherwise, no one notices. Maybe that’s just the direction our culture here in the USA is headed. I just don’t feel much like participating anymore.
But, I also know that not participating is not the answer. So, what to do?
—John H. Rowan, Bend
McLeod-Skinner is the best chance for November
In response to Robert Hedeen’s April 28th letter where he wrote, “The last thing we need is another Republican in Congress,” I agree. However, the only way to achieve that is to make Jamie McLeod-Skinner our candidate in November.
Jamie’s integrity, commitment to communities and strong track record of getting results, attracts voters across the political spectrum. Kurt Schrader is a 25-year, multimillionaire politician, out of touch with his constituents, and they are angry about it. I know this because I’ve been canvassing in western Congressional District 5, where voters know him. I heard consistently that people are done with Schrader repeatedly voting in ways that harm people’s health and welfare. Constituents also told me they’re tired of seeing lies in his print and TV advertisements. Some called it “gaslighting”. As propaganda expert Timothy Snyder explains, if you tell a lie of an enormous scale, people won’t believe that you could deceive them at that scale. That describes Schrader’s campaign in his desperate attempt to hang on.
Canvassing on both sides of the Cascades, I concluded that having Schrader on the ballot would be a “gift” to the GOP. I discovered a level of aversion that is so deep, that it is no exaggeration to say that if Schrader became the Democratic candidate for the general election, many loyal-Dem voters would not vote for him. I invite Mr. Hedeen to join me in canvassing. He may then understand why Jamie is the Dems’ best hope to win CD5 in November.
— Monica Tomosy, Sisters
