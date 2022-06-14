The Second Amendment is, of course, in our Constitution and the law, but as an amendment…. And thus, it was clearly an “afterthought.” It was added when we were a frontier nation and needed self-defense. Do we still need that level of defense, or has gun violence invoked a different prospective on the subject?
I’m unable to grasp the hysteria surrounding resistance to impose even the most basic regulations. As for those supporting gun control, there seems to be two fronts, and should help. One position is to impose more regulations, such as, age considerations, waiting period, background checks, magazine size, and automatic capabilities; I believe these are very tangible approaches, which could be quickly implemented. However, the other position is through mental health/counseling and, I believe, this would be much less tangible and take much longer to see the effect. In the long run there could merits in both positions, but there is a priority. I’d sure like to hear from anyone who has rational opposing views on this subject.
— Lloyd D. Corliss, Bend
Put in a federal waiting period
I have a great suggestion that will immediately impact gun violence. Why don’t they pass a federal law that requires a 30-60 day waiting period for semi-automatic rifles? This being a federal law, no way can Texas get away with same-day purchases. Plus, the extra waiting period would give a potential shooter a chance to think it over, time to brag on social media where hopefully someone will turn him in. Or, maybe even a similar wait for all guns — no serious hunter would buy a rifle at the last minute. Write your congressperson now!
— Melinda Law, Crooked River Ranch
Fox News viewers should change the channel
Every major TV network in the U.S. has chosen to carry the proceedings of the Jan. 6th congressional committee except for Fox News. They continue to treat their viewers like mushrooms; keep them in the dark and feed them cow manure.
What is Fox News so afraid of? The obvious answer is any facts that run contrary to their narrative. That pampered man-child Tucker Carlson’s broadcast during the hearing time slot was commercial free. Was he scared that viewers might flip the channel during a commercial and get infected with a dose of reality?
The bipartisan committee has done an extensive job of gathering evidence based on eyewitness testimony. It would serve every citizen of this country to inform themselves of the events that happened up to and including the day of the violent attempt to overthrow our democracy or risk losing everything we’ve struggled for.
— Don Miller, Bend
Bloomberg commentary was off
Regarding the June 10 Bloomberg editorial addressing the Jan. 6 hearings after the first night, I have a couple comments.
Stating that “polls show voters are more concerned with” other issues is troublesome. Which polls? Who was polled? How were the questions framed? Vague reference to “polls” as a basis for establishing one’s position in a debate, without elaboration, is a ruse. Especially as it relates to credible journalism, it is not responsible. It is inherently selective and biased.
70% of participants this week in a CBS poll say that learning what happened on Jan. 6 is important. Whether a portion of that 70% felt it was less important than inflation is probably unknown, but is also irrelevant. Suggesting so is carelessly misleading.
Secondly, recommending the members of the committee “should stick to the facts” implies, at a minimum, a suspicion that they will not or are already not. What I saw was incontrovertible support of the truth with the presentation of videotaped interviews, transcript documentation, and film of what happened at the Capitol. Already, the foes of this information who cannot respond with event-based “facts” of their own are now, the day after, resorting to the argument that the videos were doctored.
What facts do you find dubious? Why this point of view after only two hours of evidence presented?
— Reg Delperdang, Bend
Regarding the Delperdang letter. The Bloomberg article started with the truth and then veered towards deflection. Watching the first night was not a major Hollywood production. It was a dry but very moving presentation of the facts of the whole matter. We had an insurrection started by #45. The insurrectionists were very lucky that the Capitol Police were as restrained with the use of firearms as they were.
