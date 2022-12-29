Right here in our community, we have recently experienced, directly or indirectly, two sacrificial actions by our neighbors.
Donald Surrett Jr. did everything he could to prevent a desperate man from killing other people, and consequently forfeited his own life.
When Maximillian Zelaya and a female friend were out enjoying the river, they suddenly found themselves being carried by an undercurrent toward Dillon Falls. Zelaya used his strength to push his friend toward safety and lost his own life.
As disturbing as these events are, to recognize that there are moments in life when we are not safe, it is in God’s grace that there are people who place themselves in harm’s way to save others.
As tragic as these events are, we are reminded that we have neighbors who are willing to give their lives for others. There is no greater love. Jesus taught us this truth when He went to the cross, willing to serve penance for the thoughts and actions that separate us from God’s love.
Thank you to all who have written to the editor of the Bulletin expressing such care for Donald Surrett Jr. and his family. Thank you to the editor for having the grace to publish these letters. And thank you to those who have indicated concern for the family of Ethan Miller and are willing to contemplate what conditions led him to such horrific actions.
It is easy for us to condemn a person, much harder to judge the action while knowing we can never understand the depth of despair that precipitated the path to destruction.
Love and forgiveness are truly present in this community, and I am ever so grateful to be here.
— Mary Ann Wray, Bend
In the Dec. 22 edition of The Bulletin, there is reprinted an editorial from the Washington Post regarding the evils of fentanyl. Beyond doubt, fentanyl is a large problem and needs to be addressed. I have an idea or two about how to address the problem. (1) Instead of spending time, money and teacher resources on all the critical race theory nonsense, perhaps the schools could spend those resources teaching the evils and consequences of fentanyl usage; (2) stop giving out free medical treatment for fentanyl overdose and make the overdosers pay full price for their medical treatments; those who cannot or will not pay for treatment should be allowed to suffer the full consequences for their idiocy. We seem to have a general policy in this country of trying to protect people from the consequences of their bad behavior. We would have far fewer problems as a society if we let people suffer the consequences of their behaviors.
— Mike Koonce, Bend
On Dec.17, The Bulletin published two related, but contrasting, pieces on gun violence. The juxtaposition was telling.
The first piece, by Petula Dvorak, directly addressed the horror of our routine shootings. She made the significant distinction between what we call them: tragedies, generally non-preventable, non-deliberate disastrous events, and what they actually are: atrocities, deliberate acts fueled by hatred, racism and evil.
The second article, by Jeff Eager, concerns itself with political funding by “lefty billionaires.” Ignoring the reality of gun violence, he decries the “dark money” poured into an effort to contain the atrocities, even as he names the donors “Dark money” is anonymous by definition. Nowhere in his piece does Eager mention the Titans of Dark Money, most notably Charles Koch, (Americans for Prosperity), Leonard Leo (Marble Freedom Trust) and Robert Mercer (Donors Trust). These individuals are not “Lefties,” but rather billionaires with extreme right-wing views.
Dark money is undemocratic, secretive, intentionally hidden from view, the epitome of backroom deals, no matter the source or intent. It is antithetical to the American ideal of a free, open and fair political process; rather, it is the “only the rich have the right to rule,” “grasp power by any means necessary” approach to politics.
The real issue behind these articles is the atrocity of hatred and evil manifested by gun violence, fed by a lack of political will at the decision level. One author clearly addresses this issue, apparently, the other, sadly, seeks to distract from it.
— Dave Howe lives in Bend and is a member of The Bulletin’s community editorial board.
