While so many negative thoughts and actions are filling our headlines, I want to report a positive experience. This morning, I met a friend at Market of Choice for our once-monthly coffee. We settled at a table only to have the sun change its angle and shine in our faces, so we packed up to move to another location. Later, I realized I’d left my purse at the first table, hanging on the chair. I rushed over to find someone else sitting there and no purse. The woman assured me there was no purse there when she arrived. Stunned and almost unable to move, my friend led me down to seek the lost and found. The kind manager showed up and unlocked the lost and found. He came out with my purse saying that the employee cleaning the tables had turned it in.

Wow! I felt my world come back into focus. Thank you, employees of Market of Choice for making my day, week, and month and for showing me that honesty and integrity do exist.

