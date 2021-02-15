Loss of standing
Our son, who was born in Bend and attended public school in Bend through high school, is a Foreign Service Officer in the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya. On Jan. 7 newspapers in Kenya headlined in large letters “Chaos & Shame” and stated “Capitol chaos leave image of ‘exceptional’ U.S. in tatters.”
Saturday 43 Republican Senators voted to not hold former President Trump accountable for his actions in undermining faith in our national elections, for inciting the insurrection that took place in our Nation’s Capitol on January 6th with loss of life and destruction to the sacred building and to our democracy, and for failing to uphold his oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Sadly, our son says he, as a representative of the U.S., no longer has moral standing in Kenya and East Africa to encourage other nations and their politicians to uphold the rule of law and maintain fair and free elections. Unfortunately, they will just laugh in his face after what they have seen happen in America. Would be dictator politicians will have more freedom to undermine democracies in their own countries. The reverberations of the Insurrection will continue around the world for years. Those 43 Senators, including the former majority leader, failed our country and failed to uphold our democracy. Their names will live in infamy.
— Ron and Mary Carver, Bend
Solutions for the homeless
On the front cover of The Bulletin, dated Feb. 12, one of the main stories was about the new permit system required for some local trails "as a way to curb the degradation of trails due to the ever increasing numbers of trail users”. Inconvenient, but I see the reasoning behind it, to protect our public lands.
I then turn to Page 2 and I read the story about the proposed bill (3115) by Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek which would limit the cities or counties abilities to do anything about homeless folks residing/sleeping on public property. This follows up the federal "camping lawsuit" in Boise which says if there isn’t enough room in shelters you can’t prosecute people for camping on public property. What happened to the protection of public property? Many of the homeless continually trash our public lands with piles of garbage and human waste, with no concern for our public lands and water ways. Something needs to be done.
While the city of Bend is in the process of purchasing a motel to house some of the homeless, it just scratches the surface. There will never be enough beds in shelters. I think the best solution would be for the city/county to purchase or donate a large parcel of land, put a fence around it, and provide some basic needs like water, toilets, showers, garbage containers, and a large building or two, maybe with a large commercial kitchen. The building would be a warm winter shelter and a dining hall. People could put up tents and shelters. With this in place the local cities and counties would have the ability to curb the occupation and trashing of our public lands that are there for all of us to enjoy. They could enforce violators of our existing laws. Law enforcement could make rounds through the facility and maybe some other other social services could be provided. It’s not a perfect plan but it could solve some of the existing problems that no one seems to have the ability to deal with.
— Scott Erwin, Redmond
Wrong policy
Summit High School returned to in-person learning Feb. 8, and within 3 days had a COVID outbreak and had to return to distance learning. But Governor Brown just had to put vaccinating teachers ahead of seniors, like myself. Oregon is the only state in the country that did that. So, now teachers have been vaccinated and can’t even safely return to in-person teaching, while one of the most vulnerable groups (seniors) had to get in line behind them. What a waste! It will probably cost senior lives just because of a premature plan to return to in-person learning.
Even Jace Bracelin, a junior at Summit, who founded a student group to demand more stringent reopening safety measures, realized this and is wise beyond his years. And a nurse/mom of a sophomore there was wary of students returning so soon. Washington state is already vaccinating 65 and older, while Oregon is still at 75 and older, likely due to Brown’s decision. I hope Governor Brown sees the error off her ways and would not make the same decision going forward.
—Katy Sanchez, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.