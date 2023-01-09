Editor's Note

Permit me to comment on the rosy picture of Bend as printed in the Jan. 1 article by Suzanne Roig. I have lived in Bend 81 years and worked for a time at Brooks Scanlon. The mills provided an adequate living for many, although not comparable to the higher wages some businesses are able to provide today. A drive through the Old Mill housing district will show a cross-section of the homes the mill workers lived in.

They were not as large as many of the mega mansions in Bend today, but I never heard anyone complain. Compare them to the new homes on the east side, all look-alikes and barren of native trees and yards. I don’t know of anyone who thought of the mill sites as “gritty,” barren or a “blight.”

