Please consider measures 9-158 and 9-159 before voting on these fire levies.

Voters should review their 2022 taxes before voting on these new tax measures. These tax measures will increase the Rural Fire District #2 local option by an increase of additional 280%. This may not seem like much, but large increases never go away.

