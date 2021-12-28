As shown in The Bulletin’s recent article about Depoe Bay, many cities are moving to ban or reduce the number of short-term rentals in their communities. Bend should do the same.
Every short-term rental means one less long-term rental or permanent housing available for locals. Bend already faces a severe housing shortage and this is only exacerbated by every house converted to a STR.
Unless owner occupied, STR’s do not belong in residential neighborhoods. Complaints of noise, excess parking and trash are all frequent byproducts of STRs. Vacationing tourists can be housed in motels or hotels where there is a manager on duty to provide oversight and some degree of control.
Investors buy or convert properties to STR’s since they can generate more income than long-term rentals. This drives up the price of all housing.
STR’s should be limited to only those properties that are owner occupied. If the Bend City Council does not make these changes, a petition should be started to force the issue.
—Bill Lincoln, Bend
Tip your gas station attendant
I have always thought that tipping, in many ways, is a curious thing. Who we tip and why we tip has always seemed very inconsistent and arbitrary.
If we go to a restaurant and the server provides good service it is the norm to give that person a 15-20% tip. The logic has been that they don’t get paid a lot per hour, so tips supplement their income and it gives us the opportunity to acknowledge their good service. Seems reasonable.
If you go to a coffee shop or a bar, if the person provides some friendly small talk along with your beverage it’s pretty common to give that person a dollar or two.
You might tip the person that cuts your hair, maintains your yard or delivers your newspaper, especially during the holiday season.
Why not the person that pumps your gas? Many people pull up, barely open the window to slide a debit card out, while sitting on heated seats, comfortably out of the elements. The gas attendant is on their feet all day, standing in freezing weather, maybe with the wind blowing, with little thanks or acknowledgment. Rarely a tip. In the summer they stand out in sweltering heat but the results are typically the same. How did we leave them out of customary tipping? In Oregon we have the luxury of staying in our vehicles while someone fuels our vehicles. I think it’s time we acknowledge what they do, especially in a time when it’s difficult to find employees.
I am sure there are many other types of jobs I could use as an example, but it’s time to recognize others for the work they do. I would encourage all of you to tip when someone does a job you value, especially workers that are paid at the lower end of the pay scale. Some employers don’t allow tipping, but I think the employee working hard would appreciate the fact that you tried to recognize their hard work. Just a thought!
Have a happy and prosperous 2022!
— Scott Erwin, Redmond
There are other causes of death
Watching all the news about COVID I have suddenly realized that it is responsible for all the people deaths these days! When you watch the news they always give you the number of new cases and the deaths. So if one thinks about it we have eliminated all other forms of death beside COVID! That is a milestone in itself. If we only have one thing that may take our life away, that’s a good thing. There is no mention of heart attack, pneumonia, cancer, flu, or any of the degenerative things that can inflict a human. So, in the respect that all we have to do is worry about COVID then we, as a population, are winning! If a mask can save you from all the stuff that used to take the majority of us, then I’m all in! Seems easy for sure.
— Bruce Fox, Bend
