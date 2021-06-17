It is time to let the state-mandated restrictions go! We appreciate health information provided by the state. Put your trust in the people of Oregon, who have walked this pandemic along with you, to make good decisions. It is reported that there needs to be 65,000 more vaccinations before state restrictions are lifted. Count the more than 200,000 people who have had COVID in Oregon and now carry the immunity to assure you we have more than met the mark. Let people get back to work, let students catch up, let businesses thrive, let life move on. LET IT GO, KATE!
—Debbie Baker, Sunriver
Worldwide, 50 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Join the Alzheimer’s Association in going purple and raising awareness this June during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month. The more people know about Alzheimer’s, the more action we inspire.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and 11 million-plus family members and friends provide care. In Oregon, there are more than 69,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 155,000 family members and friends providing care.
Working in health care alongside those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, I have seen firsthand the intense support and resource needs that are so critical for caring for our community living with dementia. Important research is necessary to find a cure or a way to slow the progression of these difficult diseases. The financial implications for many families caring for those living with Alzheimer’s can be devastating. Many caregivers find themselves having their own health crises due to the needs of their loved ones are often a 24/7 endeavor.
In recent years Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s research a priority and it must continue. It is my hope that Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Cliff Bentz will continue to support an increase in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health.
To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association, available resources and how you can get involved, visit alz.org/abam.
— Lisa Hurley, Bend
I must absolutely agree with the guest column by Allan Bruckner, “Bad decision about hotel for homeless” (June 11). We were appalled to learn that the hotel on N. Division Street had been selected, despite the obvious advantages of both the facility and location of the Rainbow Inn and zero contact with homeowners in the neighborhood.
The reason one member of the City Council gave for the decision was because the developers of the Urban Renewal District objected to the selection of the Rainbow Inn.
It seems, one again, it’s the developers over the city’s residents. So, in addition to Shepherd’s House, nearby Bethlehem Inn (both doing wonderful jobs), and two large marijuana shops, a soon-to-be-opened studio apartment complex with 80 units, and a short-term transient motel, N. Division and its quiet neighborhoods are to be home to another large contingent of homeless in a “low barrier” facility. A decision made without absolutely any discussion with homeowners less than a football field’s distance from the Value Inn.
Such a decision, made with no community input is not the mark of good governance. We will decidedly review our support to politicians who have been involved in this decision to make the N. Division area less than what we had hoped it would become, a family-oriented location with appropriate amenities.
— William Carwile, Bend
