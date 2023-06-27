Typewriter

Editor's Note

Riders should be licensed to ride e-bikes

I completely agree with Richard Alleger’s letter “Manage e-bikes differently.” E-bikes are motorized vehicles just as electric cars are. They must be “driven” by certified riders, registered and licensed. Children who acquire them must demonstrate they understand that while the bikes are great fun, they can pose a significant danger to themselves and to others.

gregb2781
gregb2781

