Thank you to Cheryl McGinnis for the idea of memorizing Amanda Gorman’s exquisite poem. I’m in it, with you, Cheryl, to incorporate this hope-filled message into the cells of my being.
While blending the inspiration of this poem into my mind and soul, an idea came. What if many of us memorized this powerful work of art and promise? What if someone recited this daily from a street corner in our city of Bend?
What if residents and visitors of this lovely town every day could count on hearing Amanda Gorman’s words for unity, for commitment “to all cultures, color, characters and conditions of man?”
What if we’re brave enough to be the light we are looking for “in this never -ending shade.”
Are there others of you who are already on this project? Let’s do it!
— Andrea Furber, Bend
While using the word “terrorist” might have been overly inflammatory, the basic message of Madras Councilor Austin Throop’s comments seem well -taken: Why is any public official violating the state protocols put in place to deal with this incredibly destructive virus? Community leaders should be on the cutting edge of community safety, even if their egos get bruised.
Mayor Richard Ladeby apparently cut Mr. Throop off, telling him “We’re not here to have a lecture.” Last time I looked, the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech did not have such guidelines.
— L. Thomas Clark, Bend
An exact quote from an article on the front page of Feb . 2’s paper regarding teachers getting vaccinated:
“It has relieved a lot of stress to have access to these,” said Sarah Barclay, president of the Bend Education Association teachers’ union. “They’re heading back into classrooms with lots of (COVID-19) exposure, … so just knowing there was prioritization to help ensure community safety, we’re very thankful for that.”
Why are we sending students “back into classrooms with lots of (COVID-19) exposure?” Do the students and everyone in the students’ circles not matter?
I am just utterly confused.
— Donna J. Casey, Bend
I want to thank St. Charles Medical Center and the Deschutes County Health Department for providing the COVID-19 immunizations. As a hospice volunteer, I was eligible for the immunizations at the hospital. My husband was eligible for the immunizations at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.
There were many volunteers and medical professionals at both sites who answered all our questions, assisted people with mobility issues, and carefully checked our temperatures, ID and appointment times. Everyone observed social distancing, wore masks and were careful to observe us following the immunizations as we waited the 15 minutes required. Members of the National Guard were on duty at the fairgrounds, as were several volunteers who transported many people from their cars to the facility.
We are grateful to everyone who was there to help us and others.
— Patty Taylor Dutcher, Prineville
I am writing to express my anger and frustration at Gov. Kate Brown’s recent decision to redirect vaccine supplies to Portland. Coming on the heels of her other decision to inoculate educators above seniors, this news is disheartening at best as it further delays the possibility of my husband or me obtaining this necessary vaccination.
My husband is over 65 with heart disease and a faulty mitral valve that will require surgery in the near future. We have been strictly following the guidelines of social distancing and masking; consequently, we have been unable to see our children and grandchildren in over a year. I have not seen my 87-year-old mother, who resides in an assisted living facility, in over a year.
I am appalled at this decision. If Gov. Brown’s motivation is to reduce the number of COVID-related hospitalizations, I fail to see her logic.
While I understand that there is a need to open public schools, older people with underlying conditions are at most risk of becoming severely ill and dying. She will have hospitals filled with seniors on ventilators and a rising death toll.
Please help me understand how these decisions are in the best interests of public health.
— Karen Jost, Bend
