In the Bulletin’s My Nickel’s Worth on Feb. 24th, John Sabo criticizes President Biden for traveling to Ukraine but not to the train derailment site at East Palestine, Ohio. Really? Are the issues comparable? I think not. For one thing, a Presidential visit requires security that in the case of East Palestine would interfere with the on-going mitigation efforts. In addition, at least two members of Biden’s cabinet have been on-site, along with the governors of both Ohio and Pennsylvania and numerous lower level politicians. A presidential visit would not help matters, even if the writer considers the travel to Ukraine a lower priority (which it most certainly is not). What the Administration can be doing, along with Congress, is to accelerate the requirements for safer tank cars, requirements that the railway freight companies have successfully lobbied to delay. But, you know that government regulation is an anathema to the Right, so we can’t do that!

— Vernon Threlkeld, Bend

