The recent barbaric invasion of Ukraine has reinforced two things. 1) We always need an extremely strong military. 2) We always need to be 100% energy self-sufficient, and have the ability to supply others as needed.
A very strong military needs to always be in place to help prevent lunatic world leaders from flexing their muscles on a peaceful world. Bullies like Putin will roll over any country or coalition that doesn’t have the ability to push back, and a strong military gives us that ability. Only irrational people want war, but sometimes you need to prepare for it to prevent it, as irrational as that sounds.
Along with many of our allies, we import a great deal of oil and natural gas from Russia. This needs to stop as we are financing this brutal regime and its insane assault on Ukraine. We have the oil and natural gas reserves in this country and we need to tap into them, now. That means opening up some more of our land for extracting oil and natural gas, and have the refineries working overtime. I realize this goes against the grain of the green movement, but these atrocities need to stop, and cutting off their income from oil, along with other sanctions, will put more pressure on the Russians. The oil and gas is getting used either way, and I’d much rather we supply it than enable Putin’s war machine.
— Scott Erwin, Redmond
Legitimate political advice
I have a tip for the DNC and every Democrat running in this year’s midterms. Do you want to avoid losing the House and Senate to the Republicans? Do you want to preserve Democracy in this country? Do you want to get the biggest bang out of your political advertising buck? Then take all the money raised for political advertising this year, every last cent, and put it in one political ad that would saturate the airwaves in every market in the country. And what would the ad show? Scenes of the violence perpetrated by Trump’s mob when they stormed the Capitol, with a caption reading “Legitimate Political Discourse.”
You’re welcome!
—Rick Neufeld, Bend
Insufficient coverage
I am disappointed with The Bulletin’s coverage of the Ukraine conflict in the past few days. I find it unsettling that such a grave world event taking place is barely being covered by the paper. As someone who grew up in Bend, is an engineering student at COCC and who reads The Bulletin almost every day for local and world news, it’s very disappointing that hardly any coverage of the conflict is being shown to the local community. As an example, on 2/27 (three days into the conflict), there is a page and half article on COVID, yet the invasion of Ukraine is only half a page and is not on the front page. I hope this is only because of how new and fast paced the conflict is, therefore, the Bulletin hasn’t had a chance to do a serious front page article. The Ukraine conflict will have ramifications for all of us if it continues to escalate.
— Parker Gerard, Bend
We need leadership and action on homelessness
Regarding the guest column by Scott Robson, from Feb. 25, “More needs to be done now to help the homeless and protect others”:
Our community is growing and balancing the needs of all the residents is a challenge. There is no easy one-size-fits-all answer for the issues Scott talks about. The needs of the homeless are many including housing, food, medical, help to get off drugs, mental health support and, if violent, treatment or incarceration.
Scott is a businessman with a heart who has contributed in many ways to our community. He and his team have been there for my family for about 30 years. They were there when we bought a home and then lost it to wildfire. They were there to help and comfort us through all the things that happen to families over the years. He and his staff should not have to be locked inside their offices in order to stay safe from repeated violence on the other side of the door. We, his customers, should have safe access to his office and services.
It is time for us to come together to find solutions to the crisis that we are facing. We are all part of the community and part of the solution. All deserve respect and consideration. We need leadership, involvement and commitment as we continue to search for answers.
— Candace Brey, Sisters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.