As a dedicated local teacher, I am proud to support Carmen Lawson for the Redmond School Board, where she would serve our community as a strong voice for pragmatic policies that support and develop the best educational experience for our children.
Carmen’s years in the classroom give her an awareness of the realities we educators face as we implement school board policies. She knows how these decisions will transfer to the classroom and how our limited resources are best allocated.
As a longtime Redmond resident and a parent of three boys in elementary, middle, and high school in the Redmond School District, she understands the pressures families have faced during the pandemic. She will enhance and support what is working and work diligently to address the weaknesses that have been uncovered.
It’s no secret that teachers have had an extremely stressful time throughout this distance learning year. Yet, despite these challenges and frequent setbacks, she chooses to lean in and work even harder for her community and our children.
— Macy Crowe, Bend
Getting vaccinated matters
In a recent letter, Gary Miranda states that “the main population that one puts at risk by not getting vaccinated is other people who choose not to get vaccinated.” Not getting vaccinated should have no effect, he claims, on those of us who have already been vaccinated. This argument is false in at least three ways.
First, the unvaccinated often get very sick. St. Charles is currently stretched to its limits with those ill from COVID. Some elective surgeries have been cancelled, and the ICU is nearly full. This situation obviously affects our whole community.
Second, the vaccines are, thankfully, very effective at preventing severe illness and death (Johnson and Johnson around 74%, Moderna and Pfizer around 95%). But like all vaccines, they are not 100% effective. Until herd immunity is reached, because of those who are still unvaccinated, we all have to continue to mask and social distance in crowded situations.
Third, we are in a race between the disease evolving into more contagious and deadly variants and attaining herd immunity. Herd immunity will only be reached if somewhere around 80% of our population is vaccinated. Imagine misinformation had prevented large swaths of our population from taking the polio or smallpox vaccines: we would still be fighting those dread diseases. COVID is no different. We will all be dealing with mask wearing, lockdowns, and major disruptions to our lives until a large portion of our population gets vaccinated.
Not getting vaccinated (unless you have a medical reason not to) does set us all back. The vaccines are safe and highly effective, and the sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner life can return to normal.
—Mary Depew, Bend
Hartfield, Summers, Cummings and Lopez for Redmond schools
Please join me in voting to retain Shawn Hartfield, and elect Michael Summers, Jill Cummings and Keri Lopez to the Redmond School Board. These four candidates have the board experience, business acumen, and financial, insurance and human resource backgrounds necessary to serve our growing school district. Redmond deserves a board who will lead responsibly and focus on serving children and families, giving parents a voice in their child’s education and who are committed to representing the entire community and all stakeholders, not just a single constituency.
As with many recent elections, this non-partisan race has become politicized where equity, mental health, work-life balance and gift cards for teachers have become the primary platforms for the candidates backed by the teacher’s union. The Redmond community deserves leaders who are analytical and able to support their decisions with facts and data. We need to keep education in public education. Let’s bring the focus back to educational excellence, sound policy, safe schools and how we make up for the learning lost in this past year.
Vote for the candidates who will encourage student achievement through high standards, rigorous curriculum and high quality teachers. Vote Hartfield, Summers, Cummings and Lopez – the future of Redmond schools depends on it.
— Ali Muilenburg, Redmond
