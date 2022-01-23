As a long time Bend resident and business owner, I was encouraged to read about Rep. Jason Kropf’s legislative proposal to address homelessness in our community (“One bill we will be cheering on in the 2022 Session”). This is not an issue unique to the City of Bend or any other city in Central Oregon, and the response should encompass our collective viewpoints.
When approaching a challenging issue at my business, I rely on leaders from across the company, not just the impacted department, to develop solutions. I believe a cross functional team of city and county leaders can learn from each other while remaining focused on the big picture. Sure, there may be different philosophies or tactics on how to approach the issue of homelessness, but a collaborative process will yield the best results. I know this to be true from my business experience, and encourage local leaders and the Legislature to support Rep. Kropf’s proposal in the 2022 session.
— Scott Wallace, Bend
Working on homelessness requires collaboration
Solving the crisis of veteran homelessness requires strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. I applaud the intent behind the collaborative office on homelessness originating in Deschutes County.
The now-opened Veterans Village was a dream for a long time before concrete steps could be taken. Numerous meetings were held with city and county staff and elected officials attempting to determine the process to launch a village to support our community’s veterans. Many months were spent with slow progress. It all changed when we were able to get county and city staff and elected officials in the same room and hash out a way forward. All understood each other’s commitments, responsibilities, and needs, and had the shared value that those who served our community through military service would receive the respect, dignity and housing they deserved.
Community leaders and service providers are calling for a more coordinated and strategic response to the crisis of homelessness. The Bend Heroes Foundation is aligned with this vision for a county-wide strategy.
Collaborative work will help streamline the process of housing our homeless veterans through coordinated resources, funding, and planning. This will save service providers time as they will be able to obtain information through one office rather than through a circuitous path of contacts and meetings. This efficiency saves precious public resources as well, and will help steward our public funds more effectively. I applaud the joint effort to collaborate to ensure that our homeless veterans are tangibly supported by their community.
— Erik Tobiason is president of the Bend Heroes Foundation.
Recognize all Oregonians
In reference to Jim Tarala’s letter of Jan. 20, I am a lifelong Oregonian, and I disagree.
Mr. Tarala described immigrants who are not U.S. citizens participating in our state democracy as “a boneheaded idea” and said if it isn’t blocked by “good men and women,” then “evil prevails.” But these prospective voters are Oregon residents, our neighbors, friends, family members, co-workers, business owners, employees, tax-payers, parents and students. They should have a say about the governance of the communities they live in and contribute to.
These folks should be considered citizens of Oregon with rights and responsibilties like I have because they are Oregonians like I am, and like Tarala is. Even if they are not U.S. citizens, nothing prevents us from recognizing them as our state citizens. Oregonian suffrage would not “disregard” the responsibilities of citizenship, as Tarala argues, but rather would acknowledge them.
I also was not at all impressed with Tarala’s choice of incendiary language. Its use is not helpful.
— Susan Maffai, Bend
