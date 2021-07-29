Why are all agencies reporting on deaths from our recent extreme wave, but nobody is spreading the word about an easy and cheap way to avoid dying in your apartment?
Just run a cold water bath, jump in and instant relief! It works best if you dress in cotton clothing, which when wet will provide the best evaporation cooling.
Most of the dead were seniors living alone in an apartment without air conditioning; this simple trick — with some kind of bulletin provided by social workers and announced continuously in all news broadcasts — could have made a difference.
If you are reluctant to sit in cold water, several cold (or cool) showers also help — again, wearing cotton clothing will increase the evaporation which cools the body. For homeless people, unable to get into the Deschutes River, perhaps plastic kiddie wading pools, filled by a water truck would have helped.
I saw no mention of this simple lifesaving trick on any local or statewide media. Call the governor. Spread the word. We’ll likely see extreme heat again as global warming increases.
I first learned of this trick on an old cop show, “Hill Street Blues.” I knew that jumping into a river would be cooling, but not everyone can access a river. Also, every summer, dozens of people drown while swimming. It’s hard to drown in your bathtub.
— Melinda Law, Crooked River Ranch
Equity sounds good, but it is not equality. Equity is the call to redistribute assets to those who have not worked, or do not deserve them.
How does going to school for six or eight years to become a doctor sound while incurring $200,000 in debt and then being told you must give up your salary to others who deserve it based on the past injustices of their ancestors?
Sound ridiculous? Because it is. Let’s scrap this division tactic and get back to equal opportunity for all.
— Jody Prusi, Bend
Our Rep . Cliff Bentz has words of wisdom for us about the tragic wildfire losses we are suffering in our state.
“People tend to blame climate change,” he says, but the “true cause” is the “amount of wood.” Partisan blaming of someone else’s policies indeed tends to be much easier than addressing climate change or the multiple factors that scientific analysis can give us.
According to Bryant Baker, conservation director of nonprofit Los Padres ForestWatch, “a history of commercial logging, thinning, clear cutting, prescribed fire and other intensive management practices contributed to the Bootleg Fire’s spread.” Baker does real-time geographic information system analysis of how landscapes were historically managed while wildfires are actively burning on the land. “I do think this demonstrates that this kind of focus on removing vegetation from these wildlands, especially far away from human communities, is not doing anything to prevent these fires from becoming very large,” he says.
Timothy Ingalsbee, executive director of Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics and Ecology, says that “past commercial logging and livestock grazing has encouraged wildfires,” and notes that “when the fire entered the Gearhart Mountain Wilderness, an area with more potential fuel but fewer small trees and flammable grasses, it appears to have burned more slowly.”
There will be more expert opinions to come, but please, Rep . Bentz, can we use the lens of science to show leadership and to develop solutions to prevent disasters? And can we spend less time trying to run from the real issues?
— Jean Sullivan Carlton, Bend
I enjoyed The Bulletin’s delightful coverage of Dick Higgins’ 100th birthday. As Bend’s Pearl Harbor survivor, he reminds us of a very different time. People in Dick Higgins’ era recognized the existential danger and accepted the mission regardless of the sacrifice.
An article on the inside page spoke to a projected surge of the coronavirus. While the author seemed intent on denigrating our governor, I came away with that old line ringing in my head, “We have met the enemy, and it is us.”
Doesn’t it seem like this pandemic is the critical challenge of our day? Pick whatever excuse we think justifies our refusal to get vaccinated, to wear masks, to socially distance, it all boils down to our inability to set aside our individual differences or preferences for the common good. Each of us has a choice, of course, and our collective future doesn’t look that bright. How sad!
— Robert Currie, Bend
