The vast majority of migrating birds travel at night making dark skies safer for them all. Experts think the stars provide directional markers for them. Isn’t it wonderful?
— Jane Leeson, Bend
This May, Redmond voters will be asked to approve a $40 million bond measure which, along with $9 million of already dedicated funds, will be used to construct a new public safety building on the north side of Redmond. To insure the city completes this project within the budget represented to the voters, the City Council has established a cost cap on the project so other financial priorities within the city budget (parks, transportation, etc.) are protected. This building will replace the existing police station at Seventh and Deschutes. Approval of this bond will address a critical need for our police department.
The existing police building, constructed over 20 years ago, is no longer adequate to meet the needs of our growing community as well as the needs of our current and future members of our police department. Right now police officers are crammed into a building designed to accommodate less than half of the officers we currently have. There is insufficient room for the storage of evidence, to have a secure location for police vehicles or a public lobby that provides privacy for crime victims. In a nutshell, because of the space limitations in the current building, both police officers and members of the public who visit to file a complaint or provide information are exposed to risks that should be avoided.
The new building will be more than twice as big as the current outdated facility and will have room for an expanding police department in the future. The design of the new building will also better insure safety for both police officers and citizens who visit there.
This bond measure is not a political or ideological issue. I realize there are members of the community who may be upset with the actions or nonactions of the City Council, but that should not be the basis of your vote on this measure. Plain and simple, this bond measure is solely about our hardworking men and women at the Redmond Police Department insuring they can do the job of keeping our community safe for decades to come.
— Ed Fitch, Redmond city councilor
If there is a lesson to learn from the current energy situation in Europe, it is that we have not yet reached the point when we can turn our backs on any reliable, domestic energy resource, especially when it is as clean and inexpensive as natural gas with an in-place (and paid for) reliable distribution infrastructure. For our society to prosper and thrive while meeting our environmental goals, natural gas will play an essential role.
It’s reliable, affordable and an important part of our clean energy future along with electricity and other clean energy sources.
As a nation, we have set a goal of fighting climate change to preserve and protect our planet and to be “carbon neutral” by 2050. To do this, it is crucial to have a robust, leak-free natural gas distribution system to complement and supplement renewable energy sources and exploit new forms of zero-carbon and carbon-negative gases, such as hydrogen, e-methane and renewable natural gas.
As a local clean technology innovator spun out of Oregon State University — Cascades, we support the natural gas ecosystem across the country. The utilities that we serve are advancing the decarbonization of our existing energy infrastructure and systems.
There currently isn’t a viable replacement for natural gas in the U.S. energy mix, especially for key industrial processes such as producing steel, cement, ammonia fertilizers and petrochemicals. Fortunately, progress is being made with zero-carbon gaseous fuels, like renewable natural gas and hydrogen. These fuels will play a significant role in supporting reliability and fostering an energy transition to a cleaner future.
— Rita Hansen, CEO and co-founder of Onboard Dynamics in Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.