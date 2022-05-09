As America struggles to cope with the opinions of our current Supreme Court, ostensibly comprised of originalists, the words of Thomas Jefferson engraved on the ceiling of the Jefferson Memorial perhaps deserve broader awareness:
“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions. But laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”
Jefferson was not a radical, but was certainly far sighted, and aware that societies undergo change. Those societal changes were recognized and codified in the two prior court decisions currently under risk of reversal, and American society will certainly not simply reverse 50 years of change to reflect judicial whim, any more than a judicial ruling to reverse the tides would affect the ocean.
— Bruce Becker, Bend
Vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner
I am so tired of all of the Kurt Schrader TV ads and mailers. I’m also tired of McGuire Research constantly calling me to complete their “surveys” about how likely I am to vote for Schrader.
The answer is: I’m not. I’m voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
That’s because I will not allow anyone, any politician, any corporation or any billionaire, to buy my vote.
What’s made me even angrier about Schrader is that all of those TV ads with puppies, bales of hay and seniors are not even funded by his campaign. They’re funded by “dark money.” When you see “paid for by Center Forward” – that’s the pharmaceutical industry ($1,035,000). When you see “paid for by Better Jobs Together” – that’s the oil & gas industry ($181,000). And, my personal favorite, “paid for by Mainstream Democrats” – that’s a bunch of billionaires ($800,000). They try to hide who they are but the journalists at www.readsludge.com have found them out.
It makes me wonder, why are they afraid of Jamie winning? One look at Kurt’s record and the answer is clear. It’s because Kurt votes the corporate and billionaire class agenda.
Vote for Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a candidate with real integrity. She has never taken a dime from corporate PACs and that tells me that she will always vote in the interest of Oregonians.
Vote Jamie McLeod-Skinner!
— Nancy Boever, Bend
McLeod-Skinner for Congress
I first met Jamie McLeod-Skinner in 2018 as a volunteer for her Congressional District 2 campaign. My sister had just had her first child, and I sent Jamie a note saying I would be visiting my new nephew.
She wrote back, “Tell the little one that we are working hard to make the world a better place for him.”
That’s the kind of person that Jamie is. She’s running for office to improve the lives of Oregonians, not play in the D.C. power circles.
Jamie’s experience highlights this. In the 1990s, immediately after the genocidal war in Bosnia and Kosovo, she worked for a humanitarian agency to rebuild schools and hospitals.
Similarly, last year she served as the interim city manager of Talent, a town that suffered greatly in the 2020 Labor Day fires. Jamie worked with multiple federal agencies to secure millions in funding for housing and other aid. They are rebuilding, thanks in large part to Jamie’s efforts.
Jamie shows up for her friends, neighbors and communities and has the courage to do what she feels is right. She’ll apply that determination to fighting for social justice and women’s rights, tackling climate change and providing Oregonians with truly affordable health care.
I’m worried about the world my nephew, now 4, will inherit. We can’t keep electing the same tired old career politicians. If we do, nothing will change.
I’m voting for Jamie and a chance at a brighter future, and I encourage all 5th Congressional District voters to as well.
— Angelique Loscar, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.