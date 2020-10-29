Editor’s note: Sunday will be the last day will we run election-related letters and guest columns. We have a large backlog and are trying to get as many as we can in the paper.
Vote Republican
According to The Bulletin newspaper, there are 1,793,893 Republican and Democrat registered voters in the state of Oregon. There are 1,130,399 registered voters to other affiliates.
A total of 2,924,292 registered voters. Make your vote count this year by standing up to the far left and vote for freedom. Your vote can make a difference in this State and change the course of this state. Vote Republican and freedom. Bring down the socialist viewpoint, so your voice can be heard and you are free to choose your own path. Please vote. Thank you.
— Judy Dow, Redmond
Bulletin should have endorsed Kiely
The Bulletin’s failure to endorse Eileen Kiely for state Senate shows a lack of understanding of the real voters in Central Oregon. The population of the 27th district wants and needs true solutions to problems and protection of our environment, women’s rights and LGBTQ equality. Kiely has always championed those issues. That has not been Knopp’s record over the 14 years in office. He is a “Timmy Come Lately” for these issues that have become important to voters. He gained notoriety as the spokesperson for the Republican Senate walkout in 2019. That is not building consensus, that is saying “I’m taking my bat and ball and going home”, or in that case, Idaho. Last year, Republicans let him stay in Oregon during their second walk out. It seems he and they saw that he did not have the support of his constituents any longer. Voters need to remember that, and The Bulletin should have, too. I urge voters not to fall for the expensive daily ads in The Bulletin quoting The Bulletin’s endorsement. They are superficial and don’t mention the entire record as they, and The Bulletin, should do.
— Tom Kelley, Sunriver
Support Kebler for Bend Council
Melanie Kebler clearly and directly communicates her vision for a more resilient Bend: smarter, more strategic land use of existing inventory, developing affordable housing, and building an equitable, multi-use transportation system via Measure 9-135 (the “transportation bond”) that will help us to move safely and more easily around town. These plans create livability for all, not just for those with plentiful resources. Melanie understands that with dense, vertical development like the very-desirable Bend Central District the calculation of additional inventory within the UGB will actually go up, creating more efficient use of the UGB. Melanie has earned the trust of individuals in our economically diverse community, including teachers, business owners, attorneys, students, and retirees.
According to ORESTAR, Justin Livingston has support from only a narrow set of monied interests: Realtors, developers and the Bend Chamber. Curiously, the Chamber, a key proponent of Measure 9-135, endorses Livingston who, near election day, now claims he is opposed to it. But what does he really believe? In a recent election mailer he states he is “Helping Bend Get Up and Go” (while, ironically, our essential workers are being priced out of a housing market in which he lucratively participates as a Realtor). He says he knows “an efficient transportation system leads to quality affordable housing” yet says he opposes to 9-135 which can make this assertion a reality.
The citizens of Bend deserve better: we deserve clear, honest and decisive representation. Vote Melanie Kebler for City Council, Position 1.
— Sherry Adair, Bend
Vote Kiely and Kropf
This is one of the most important elections in our lifetimes. Many things we depend on, like access to our health care, are on the line. That’s why I will be voting for Eileen Kiely for state Senator and Jason Kropf for state Representative in November.
For over four years, Donald Trump and his right-wing allies have focused on restricting access to essential health care — including sexual and reproductive health care. In the middle of a pandemic, Republican politicians are willing to strip health insurance from millions of people and deprive us of essential services. Their lack of integrity and commitment to our health and lives is shocking. In the United States, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 6 million and deaths have risen to more than 215,000. It is apparent that we need to elect candidates who truly care about us.
Eileen Kiely and Jason Kropf know that Oregonians need more access to health care, not less.
We have to take a stand in Oregon by voting for candidates up and down the ballot who will protect our health care, especially after facing a pandemic. We deserve better than what we have gotten.
I encourage everyone to vote like your life depends on it. I know I will.
—Laurie Gould, Bend
Protect families from guns
Let’s talk about protecting our families. Our families, our children, our parents are at risk from needless and senseless gun violence. Consider just these three facts; Oregon’s death by gun suicide rate is one of the highest in the country, a three year old died in Oregon recently when they found a loaded gun in a bedside drawer and firearms were the leading cause of death for children and teens in Oregon in 2018. Safe gun storage has conclusively been shown to protect families from this violence. So why are we unable to provide simple gun safety protection for our families?
This is not gun control, it is simply the demonstration of responsible gun ownership. I went to Salem last winter anticipating the chance to talk with lawmakers who could demonstrate integrity and a commitment to saving lives by providing our families with safe gun storage legislation. In talking with Cheri Helt in her office, she articulated reservations about the bill. She indicated that she had too many constituents who have several guns and could not afford to pay fines if their guns were found to be stored loaded and/or accessible by children. Eventually it turned out that HB 4005 was not voted on because of the Republican walkout. Consider Cheri Helt’s reasoning though, who is she protecting? Her re-election? Her constituent’s lives?
— Jean Carlton, Bend
Vote Yes on Measure 110
As a community of faith and fierce love in Bend, the Storydwelling community urges our neighbors to vote YES on Measure 110. We are a local faith community rooted in the Lutheran and Methodist traditions. For us, this measure moves Oregon toward much-needed healing of people and repair of systems that make and keep people sick.
And it must be said: we are sick. One in ten Oregonians are addicted to drugs, and our current healthcare systems cannot meet this need. Instead, the criminal justice system steps in — arresting and convicting BIPOC Oregonians at a much, much higher rate than white Oregonians for similar rates of drug use. As a result, families are separated, individuals struggle to find jobs and housing, and too many lives are destroyed.
Healing and repair are central to our sacred stories as a faith community: when Jesus talks about salvation, he is preaching about “salve” — the healing ointment that tends bodies, spirits and lives that have been crushed beneath the wheels of unjust religious, economic and political systems of power. Measure 110 puts our tax dollars — the fruits of our sweat and labor — to work toward that kind of salve. An independent study shows that racial disparities in drug arrests will drop by 95% if Measure 110 is passed next month.
As white people of faith, conscience and hope across our community wonder: how can we be allies alongside our BIPOC neighbors?, Measure 110 offers a concrete step: Vote yes for the work to dismantle racism in our criminal justice system, and vote yess for the healing of Oregonians.
— Erika Spaet, Bend
Why only property owners?
Why is the transportation bond, the largest in Bend's history, put
solely on the backs of property owners? The need for the traffic and
safety improvements is clear. It's not clear why the costs aren't to be
shared by all who use the roads, not just those who own property. What
ways to fund this bond were considered and discarded? I don't believe
increased property taxes is the best, or only way to raise the money.
I'm going to have a hard time voting for this unless there can be some
changes to the source of the funding.
— Bonnie Snyder, Bend
Vote for Palcic
In my professional life I worked alongside Hugh Palcic for five years. I have encountered few people with as high a degree of integrity and commitment to public service.
Intelligent and hard-working, Hugh has not become cynical — he is unfathomably optimistic. Hugh never places his personal agenda over his professional duty. Despite dealing with complex issues and highly-reactive stakeholders, he maintains an amiable blend of gravitas and humor — and is always ready to laugh at himself. I cannot imagine anyone more well-suited to forging consensus in the Oregon Senate.
Regardless of your politics or party affiliation, Hugh will listen to you and hear you. He truly views himself as a “public servant”: someone who works not for special interests or personal power or gain, but for you.
— Jo Zucker, Bend
Vote for Kropf
I cast my vote for Jason Kropf for state representative, District 54. My decision was mostly motivated by my 18 years of experience as a classroom teacher. Our students need more individual attention that can only happen if there is adequate funding to reduce class size for teachers and caseloads for counselors, nurses, and other staff. Jason will fight to fully fund our Bend-La Pine Schools and ensure that all children receive a high-quality education. There’s a reason why so many local teachers are supporting Jason: he has seen first-hand what happens with a lack of investment in our youth.
Jason is not only a parent, but he also serves on the Board of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Oregon and works with children in crisis in his role as a deputy district attorney. He also serves on the city’s Accessibility Advisory Committee with my husband, ensuring people with disabilities access all our city has to offer. He is a firm believer that all people deserve dignity in our community.
Despite her claims to support public education, incumbent Cheri Helt opposed the landmark Student Success Act and thus the $18 million for Bend-La Pine Schools. The funding targets students who need it most to correct decades of inequities in Oregon public schools: students in rural communities, BIPOC students, and students living in poverty.
As an educator and parent, I find Representative Helt’s vote against the Student Success Act both irresponsible and unacceptable. Jason is highly qualified, well versed in policy, and has the temperament to build bipartisan support to help Oregonians. He’ll be a thoughtful and empathetic voice for Bend in our state’s House. Please join me in voting for Jason Kropf!
— Amy Sabbadini, Bend
