I appreciate the editor of The Bulletin providing his rationale for printing information about Mr. Surrett’s past. In his column on Sunday he asked, “Would you have preferred that we not report on Mr. Surrett’s background at all ….?” “Should the newspaper hold that back from the public?” The information in question is irrelevant to the tragedy.

Mr. Surrett was not running for public office. If he had been, the public may have a right to know about his background because voters deserve to have information about a candidate’s character and trustworthiness. Instead, Mr. Surrett was working at his job and responded to an active shooter in the building. His actions may have saved lives, but not his own.

