I appreciate the editor of The Bulletin providing his rationale for printing information about Mr. Surrett’s past. In his column on Sunday he asked, “Would you have preferred that we not report on Mr. Surrett’s background at all ….?” “Should the newspaper hold that back from the public?” The information in question is irrelevant to the tragedy.
Mr. Surrett was not running for public office. If he had been, the public may have a right to know about his background because voters deserve to have information about a candidate’s character and trustworthiness. Instead, Mr. Surrett was working at his job and responded to an active shooter in the building. His actions may have saved lives, but not his own.
Information about Mr. Surrett that relates to his heroic action deserves to be printed. Information about his past that is unrelated to the shooting and his heroic action, seems to me to be at best, irrelevant, and at worst scurrilous, tabloid material. The paper has a choice — to dig into the past of someone considered heroic on day of community trauma, or to discern what is relevant, what is related to the tragedy, and what will help the community heal.
— Linda Gelbrich, Corvallis
Disrespectful to bring up Surrett’s past
Can I ask, why were you rude about the man who got shot trying to save everyone at the Safeway? He may have committed crimes previously but that’s in the past. Now he was trying to be a hero, which cost him his life. But your article had to bring up something that he did before that was bad. In my opinion, that is unfair and disrespectful to the dead.
— Sophie McConnell, 11, Bend
Not necessary to dig up Surrett’s history
This has been a challenging week for our community. Love, respect, care and honoring needed to fill some spaces to help us recover.
I was totally taken back by the abhorrent piece of slander I encountered reading The Bulletin recently.
Donald Surrett Jr. is a hero that obviously saved many lives on Sunday. Why is it necessary dig up that kind of personal history posthumously? Why try to take away the man he grew into? Mr Surrett made a mistake 38 years ago. He was 28 years old. He served his time. Why would any writer for The Bulletin need to write about this? Why would an editor allow this kind of “journalism”?
Surrett’s history is none of my business. I question the judgment and (complete lack of) compassion of whoever is responsible for this.
Donald Surrett Jr. is definitely a Bend, Oregon, hero.
— Karen Cox, Bend
Lost to growth
Reading the platforms of candidates for the County Commission brings to mind a letter The Bulletin published recently from a Larry Nelson.
He expressed disappointment in the goals expressed by candidates for the city commission and stated “more of the same.”
I feel the same way about the candidates for county commission. Most give housing a top priority while expressing vague statements about dealing with the challenges of growth.
Can anyone name a candidate who has given a detailed outline explaining how they plan to deal with worsening traffic congestion, both in city and rural areas, clear cutting trees for subdivisions, dealing with potential water shortages, preventing overuse of natural areas and maintaining our rural areas when the pressures is on to eliminate them by subdividing them?
When I was a boy growing up in Bend swimming in the Deschutes was discouraged and you could fish from the bank in Drake Park surrounded by peace and tranquility. Now the area is a “sea” of bodies and inner tubes. How much more are we willing to lose to growth.
Unless voters demand more of their candidates, I am afraid it will be more of the same.
— George Peterson, Redmond
