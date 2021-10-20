In regards to the editorial on Oct. 15 about equity in Bend-La Pine’s magnet schools, I commend the school board and editor for raising the question of equity.
As a community, we should be asking if our programs and actions are just.
However, I find the editorial to be too narrowly focused. Instead of criticizing popular programs, such as those at Highland and Bear Creek, perhaps the bigger question is if neighborhood schools (the way our entire district is organized) serve children equitably?
Having spent time in both east- and west-side schools, I can say that it is not simply the inequity of magnet schools, but a larger issue of inequity within our community that is echoed in all of our schools.
We have sought an answer to that larger question for more than 50 years and have made little progress. However, there are some solutions that could make all schools more equitable.
For example, research has proven long summer breaks have a negative impact on education.
While they hurt almost all children, the long break is especially consequential to our children with the fewest resources.
If we want more equitable schools — and that seems like a good place to begin creating a more just community — then perhaps we should look beyond a few magnet programs and into holistic changes that would best serve all children, regardless of ZIP code.
— Amy Bahrman, Bend
I encourage our elected officials, Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Rep. Cliff Bentz, and our potential future congressman, Rep. Kurt Schrader, to get together and pass the Build Back Better Act including clean energy provisions. Congress must invest for future generations and those investments must consider our climate, clean energy, justice and jobs at the scale that science demands. Clean energy is the fastest-growing industry in the United States, and it provides an enormous opportunity to offer high -quality jobs — many that don’t require a college education — and help rebuild the middle class.
Clean energy is the economic and healthy path to a prosperous future. The U.S. should be the global leader, providing a 100% clean energy path in the transportation and power sectors. As the country takes a clean energy path, we must prioritize justice to the communities most harmed by toxic pollution; the low-income communities of color should be ensured the benefits they desperately need, including quality education, clean water and high-speed internet. This plan will provide good -paying jobs for the building trades, teachers, researchers and more. The cost of inaction is too great, and the price will continue to get higher. I appreciate the strong climate leadership of Senators Wyden and Merkley, and encourage my current Representative Bentz, and potential future Representative Schrader to vote in favor of the Build Back Better Act. We have a moral obligation to provide a safe, clean, and healthy planet to future generations.
— Joe Craig, Bend
I fully agree with the sentiment that we have been woefully and sadly mis-educated about many things in our history.
And I agree that it is likely that every person of color in this country has been victimized in some form or fashion and not just once.
Regarding the teaching of CRT (critical race theory), I accept that fear might be the driver of many that are resisting the teaching of this theory.
What might also be the driver is the fact that almost every issue that is on the front pages of our papers and is the first story on all of our news outlets, seems to desire to create some type of fear, as opposed to informing us in a neutral manner so we can absorb and come to our own conclusion(s).
I have two grandchildren that I hope will be taught our history in a far more complete and comprehensive way than previous generations were taught.
My major concerns are: Who will be their teacher(s) and what will be their textbooks and other teaching aids? We have all had experiences with teachers that shaped who we are today.
On such a critical topic, how will these special teachers be selected and trained to introduce and teach what may be the most important classes in a child’s school-life?
I don’t have the answers but offer that demonizing people that love their children isn’t a productive way to drive the process to a fruitful and meaningful fulfillment.
— Bill Gregoricus, Bend
