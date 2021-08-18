The heat wave and drought are a reminder that “nature” remains in control and humans must live within her limits. According to the updated U.N. Climate Report, the rate of warming is increasing.
It is heartening to see local businesses are working to create sustainable products. Also, President Biden signed an executive order to have 50% of the cars produced in 2030 to be electric, and mandating an increased number of charging stations.
This goal illustrates the challenge in mitigating the warming of the Earth. Production of electricity will have to be increased, mainly by solar, wind or nuclear. Wind and solar depend on constant wind and few cloudy days.
Regions without adequate wind or solar will require that transmission lines be extended to them. Also battery storage duration will have to be increased. Nuclear power presents problems in safety and storage of waste.
Bill Gate’s book on climate change reveals how daunting the technological challenges are, but America was woefully unprepared when World War II began and, in a few years, we became a military super power.
Finally, most scientists believe that human activity is responsible for greenhouse gases, so it follows that more people increase the amount of gas produced. I am doubtful we can be successful in limiting warming and drought unless world population growth (now approaching 8 billion) is stabilized.
It is difficult to understand why the Biden administration is ignoring our borders, allowing thousands to migrate here. Once here, many will increase their “carbon footprint,” thus negating some of the benefit of electric cars.
— George Petersen, Redmond
Is the city of Bend taking full advantage of a valuable resource it owns — 6 million gallons per day (over 2 billion gallons per year) — of reclaimed water worth hundreds of thousands per year to the city?
In 1980, the city spent $68 million to build a water reclamation facility near the North Unit Irrigation canal, into which the reclaimed water was planned to be discharged and used for irrigation.
In fact, in 1980, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and federal Environmental Protection Agency had participated in a strategy to locate the water reclamation facility near the canal in order to facilitate discharge of the water into the canal for irrigation use.
Between 2011 and 2021, the city spent another $75 million in order to create Class A water also for sale and beneficial use, of which none has been sold.
Rather than selling over 2 billion gallons per year, this valuable water resource is being deposited into three (temporary) ponds where it evaporates and leaks into the ground.
Central Oregon is experiencing an unprecedented drought. With growth and drought, the water of the Deschutes Basin is at great risk of continued restriction for public use, including irrigation.
In view of the historical design and purpose of the Bend Water Reclamation project, plus the recent facility expansion and value of the water to the region, shouldn’t the city immediately begin to use this untapped source of high-quality water, which is being wasted?
— Ned Dempsey, Bend
Why does The Bulletin continue to run expansive articles about the small group of individuals who protested the deportation of two people who were here illegally while ignoring the crisis released in to the U.S. with no court date; ie catch and release?
These migrants are breaking the law and threatening our sovereignty, not to mention adding a burden on communities struggling with COVID-19.
More than 7,000 have been released in McAllen, Texas, since February. Javier Villalobos, who is mayor there, said more than 15% test positive for COVID-19, forcing the community to build facilities in order to isolate them.
Roy Chip, Texas congressman speaking on Fox News, states that 210,000 were apprehended in July, a 20-year record. He estimates 40,000 evaded capture. (The Border Patrol estimates 1,000 per day are not apprehended).
Many of these migrants are given transportation to “red” states like Texas and, if given amnesty, will probably vote Democrat. This may be politics at its worst.
Citizens shouldn’t be made to feel guilty for believing the rule of law should be enforced, that the value of citizenship not be diminished and not wanting to be exposed to COVID-19 unnecessarily.
— Kyle Miller, Bend
