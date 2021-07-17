I appreciated Hank Skade’s recent guest column in which he recognized Sen . Knopp, Rep. Kropf, and Congressman Bentz for supporting funding of higher education critical to the research needed to address climate change.
In addition to continued funding for research to address climate change, we must also urge our leaders to take bold action. Two bills at the federal level that we can ask our legislators in Washington to support are the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act and Sen. Wyden’s Clean Energy for America Act.
The Energy Innovation Act, introduced by Rep. Ted Deutch is a market-based solution that puts a fee on carbon pollution, creating a level playing field for clean energy. The money collected from fossil fuel companies goes to Americans in the form of a monthly ‘carbon cash back’ payment so that everyone can afford the transition. Further, to protect U.S. manufacturers and jobs, imported goods will pay a border carbon adjustment, and goods exported from the United States will receive a refund under this policy.
Sen . Wyden’s Clean Energy for America Act would create a system of incentives to create growth in clean power, clean transportation, and energy efficiency. The bill would also incentivize more domestic manufacturing to create good-paying jobs for Americans.
Please thank our leaders in Washington, such as Sen . Wyden, who are taking action on climate change, and urge our congressman, Cliff Bentz to support legislation to incentivize companies to reduce carbon emissions.
— Caroline Skidmore, Bend
More than a hundred parents and others gathered to address concerns, primarily, about wearing masks at school at the recent Bend-La Pine Schools headquarters. It appears to have been a passionate appeal from parents to have the children go maskless in the next school year. I would like to quote one board member. Marcus LeGrand said the following: “Don’t just bark words at people. What do you want to do about it? But at the same time you better come with a solution and you better come with action.”
First off, Mr. LeGrand, these are parents concerned about the most precious thing in their lives, their children. If you cannot take being “barked at” resign immediately, in fact you should not be near a position of responsibility in our community, if you do not respect our community of parents trying to help their kids.
Secondly, prior to the pandemic, I along with approximately 25 veterans attended a school board meeting concerning naming the new high school after our local WWII Medal of Honor recipient Mr. Bob Maxwell. We had several eminently qualified speakers address the board concerning this matter.
Two of the board members actually looked at the speakers and paid attention. It was one of the most pompous, arrogant group of people I have had the pleasure of seeing in my journeys to over 30 countries. I have a feeling the parents who attended the latest meeting would concur. Why do we have these people making decisions for our community, we need to wake up and let’s get some people who respect and care about Bend before this becomes the new way to conduct business in our city.
— Wally Long, Bend
In Rich Belzer’s recent guest column, declaring Gov . Brown a “hero” in regard to the number of Oregon COVID deaths, he provides insufficient justification for his recommendation.
For the past sixteen months, Oregon was one of the most extreme states in terms of the manner and length of lockdowns, masking, distancing and required closings. Belzer compares Oregon to Texas and Florida which have been “open” for many months and are thriving. We need more study of all impacts of Governor Brown’s draconian programs before we rank her political decisions as compared to other states.
What were, and will be, the increased deaths from other impacts of her shutdowns? What about deferred and lost learning of our children, mental health issues for people of all ages, increased crime, increased drug deaths, business and job losses? How do all of those add up from the Governor’s decisions? How many other medical needs weren’t resolved while hospitals waited for the COVID virus patients to arrive and closed for other needed treatments? How many isolated persons died from loneliness?
Aside from these issues, Belzer’s comparisons with states headed by Republican governors (Florida, Texas and South Dakota) need a more detailed analysis. What was the percentage of susceptible and “most vulnerable” citizens in each state? Was there a difference? Did out-of-state travel, geography, demographics, climate, urbanization or lack of resources make a difference in the death counts in other states? There are other factors. We need to dig deeper.
— Phil Henderson is a former Deschutes County commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.