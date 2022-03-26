“Providing more housing in Bend is important to sustaining the community’s growth,” said Damon Runberg, an Oregon Employment Department regional economist in an article in The Bulletin on Tuesday. Probably true. However, there are a few of us Bendites who remember living in Bend when it was a nice little city of ten or twelve thousand people. There was a downtown business district, good schools, parks, community services, and lots of surrounding uncrowded land and recreational opportunities.
Sustaining the community’s population growth rate is way down the list of activities I want to support, and I believe there are at least a few other people in Bend who feel the same way. Encouraging growth in quality of life is a goal worthy of pursuit. Encouraging population growth to keep the boom alive is not.
Over the past 60 or so years, many of us have become aware of the finite character of earth’s resources and of the impact of modern human impact on earth’s climate.
Population growth has fueled much of that impact. We should be asking: How much population growth is enough?” Has it already become an unsustainable burden?
— Drannan Hamby, Bend
Regarding opposition to gas station in residential neighborhood near Murphy Road and Brosterhous:
1. Fire safety. This proposed site is close to two schools, and a new residual neighborhood on the southern edge of town. It is in an area that is already at high fire risk because of the many adjacent large trees, undeveloped forest land and prevailing wind.
2. Traffic. A gas station will attract all kinds of traffic and associated noise, cars, SUVs, trucks of all types. An associated convenience store will draw added shoppers, cars and noise, trash. It is already a high traffic area with some treating it like a race course.
3. Light pollution. A gas station and store will have advertising lights to draw customers plus a lighted parking area for customer safety. In this residential area, the additional light pollution would be ruinous.
4. Property values. This area is a moderate to high end residential neighborhood. Who wants a home next to a busy gas station-convenience store parking lot? There are already three gas stations within 3 miles.
5. To site a gas station here, next to two schools, and somewhat dense housing nearby would certainly negatively impact the whole area.
— Barbara Wagner, Bend
We should be able to expect our members of Congress to keep us safe from the hidden dangers of contaminated water. But Congressman Kurt Schrader has done just the opposite. Time and time again, he has attacked the provisions in the Clean Water Act, particularly when it comes to pesticides and lead.
In 2014, he co-sponsored a bill, H.R. 935, to eliminate the CWA’s permit system for pesticide discharges. In 2016, he voted for another bill, H.R. 897, to allow pesticides to be directly applied to our waterways. The next year, Schrader voted for a bill, H.R. 953, that would eliminate oversight over the discharge of pesticides into our water.
Schrader’s been on the wrong side of the lead issue, too. Everyone has heard about the lead contaminating the water in Flint, Michigan. But did you know that Oregon has its own lead problem? In 2019, over 50% of the schools in Marion County registered lead contamination levels above the EPA standard.
Portland’s high lead levels have caused the Oregon Health Authority to demand that the city’s water bureau take action.
Yet in 2016, Schrader was one of only three Democrats who voted for a bill, H.R. 5538, which would have delayed the EPA’s efforts to prevent lead poisoning.
I want my Representative to protect me from these unseen dangers, not undermine my safety. Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who is running for Congress in new District 5 against Schrader in the May 17 Democratic Primary, will vote to safeguard our water from pesticides and lead. That’s why she’ll have my vote.
— Mary Chaffin, Sisters
