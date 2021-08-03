How many more must die?
I have lived on Bear Drive in Jefferson County for 60 years, and I have lost count of the number of fatalities on U.S. Highway 97. One more person died the day I wrote this!
Highway 97 is one of the most deadly roads in Oregon and cannot handle the traffic on this two-lane highway. Some of the worst intersections are:
No. 1: Bear Drive and Highway 97.
No. 2: Dover Land and Highway 97.
No. 3: Bear Drive and state Highway 361.
Other problem areas are traffic back ups through Terrebonne and Madras, U.S. Highway 26 from Madras to Warm Springs. When will the Oregon Department of Transportation get its head out of its rearview mirror and look out the windshield and correct this problem?
— Jim Waldorf, Madras
Keep open spaces
I’m writing in support of the River’s Edge Golf course and in opposition to the plans to develop the current golf course into housing. Bend is a treasure in Central Oregon because it is a gateway to outdoor activities and nature. The River’s Edge public golf course reflects that spirit. This course provides family outdoor entertainment as well as a wildlife corridor close to downtown Bend. The wilder residents of Bend that I’ve seen on the course include quail, rabbits, porcupines, skunks, jackrabbits, coyotes, great horned owls, deer, marmots and more pygmy nuthatches than anywhere else in the region. Access flows from the golf course to Seward Park and down to the Deschutes River.
Nature can’t exist in Bend if we don’t preserve the open spaces where it can thrive and safely travel. The development plans for this golf course provide for minimal open space, increasing cars/pavement and fencing, which will degrade what I love of Bend.
—Nancy Hline, Bend
The best president
Having recently come to the Sisters area of Oregon, I see some politics as usual. The 2020 Trump signs are still up on the front lawns of residences throughout the surrounding towns and neighborhoods, and even “out in the sticks,” the President Donald Trump signs are still up. Having just got here, I don’t know why they voted for Trump. But for me, my vote for Trump (2016) was strictly for the pro-life pledge he committed to during his first campaign for the presidency. My vote for Trump (2020) was two-fold: His continuation of pro-life policies, his own and his administration, and more of his newfound penchant of policies for religious freedoms.
The liberal media never gave him positive print for his pro-life efforts. That’s because “birds-of-a-feather-flock-together.” The liberal media helps to support the Democratic Party platform, which is vehemently opposed to any pro-life cause.
The Evangelical Christians and orthodox Catholics voters put Trump over the top to win the White House in 2016. But the Democratic Party voters came out in record numbers to deny Trump the White House in 2020. They succeeded. We, the orthodox religious, lost the best pro-life president America has ever seen.
— Dan Pryor, Sisters
Consider livability
I would like to echo letter writer John Schaeffer’s concerns regarding the potential concurrent development of the two parcels of the Stevens Road tract.
When considering the master plan submitted for the western portion of this property, it is critical that the city of Bend keep in mind all of the potential development moving forward in this area.
This would also include the Elbow, less than a mile south of the Stevens Road property. If all of these acres are developed to the density allowed, without consideration of the overall picture, the results would wreak havoc on both livability and sustainability.
We must take the long view. Yes, Bend has a housing crisis, but this crisis is, in part, self-induced and market driven. As long as homeowners and landlords continue to charge inflated prices for rent, based not on the real physical value of a home but on what the market will allow then to charge, Bend will continue to face an availability and affordability crisis.
Irresponsible development is NOT the answer. Thousands of additional housing units will not necessarily solve this problem.
I encourage the city of Bend to think further when considering the master plan and annexation, to consider it in tandem with the adjoining parcel of state land approved by the Legislature for inclusion within the urban growth boundary. Growth for growth’s sake is unsustainable. We live in a desert; we cannot afford to ignore that.
— Julie Naslund, Bend
