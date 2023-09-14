U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon (copy)
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden speaks during a news conference in Bend in May. He has proposed legislation to better protect Oregon's waterways.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin file

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

After reading the article about the Sisters City Council voting down a cold weather shelter, it solidified a thought I have had about the homeless challenge: In order to solve the homeless problem, we all need to understand why we do not want any sort of housing in our own neighborhoods. Time and time again, we have seen homeless housing proposals stopped because neighbors do not want them in their neighborhood. We need to understand this better with factual information so those without homes can finally be helped. We each need to ask ourselves: How can help the homeless situation by embracing housing in my own neighborhood?

— Jim Reichle, Bend

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.