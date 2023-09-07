An “Oregon Voices” survey recently concluded Oregonians consider its houseless population and lack of affordable housing to be immediate emergencies.
Gov. Kotek and the Legislature announced in June they’ve created $1.1 billion in monies and bond authorizations to resolve these emergencies.
The book, “Generations” documents 65% of Democrat millennials favor bigger government. Democrats and “nonaffiliated” have the most voters in the state. The governor and legislators are using tax dollars to solve today’s emergencies. I can’t imagine criticism from the electorate.
Bend residents worry about housing — can I rent an apartment? Average monthly rent for a studio apartment in Bend is $1,650. To comfortably afford a studio apartment, one has to make $60,000 a year. Per capita income in Bend was $44,000 in 2021.
Bend officials have a detailed process to qualify for “affordable housing.” Between 2019 and 2022, Bend’s population grew 8% to be 105,000.
Those without a home can ask, “When will the $1.1 billion give me a roof over my head?” Homeowners can ask, “How long will the $1.1 billion last when more people make Bend ‘home?’” My question is: “Can state and local politicians determine equitable use of these monies to provide solutions for homelessness and the lack of affordable housing?”
Kotek recently has differed from local leaders, however, by rejecting their calls for homeless shelters outside urban growth boundaries in Central Oregon. Public sentiment is awarding politicians the money to resolve these emergencies. Can we trust them to do it?
— Tim Conlon, Bend
In July, The Bulletin reported on state Rep. Emerson Levy’s intention to build a plan for all to use regarding the management of electric motorized two-wheel vehicles. School is in session, and the children are helmetless, zipping along on the sidewalks and generally right back at it. Plus, the Bend City Council has released nothing. I’m surprised one death was not enough. And, I imagine the council members and Rep. Levy don’t walk the sidewalks during the hours students come and go. Will The Bulletin help to get the representatives of the people up to the task? This needs to be done now.
— Richard Alleger, Bend
The guest column piece by Paul deWitt and David Coutin that appeared in the Aug. 31 edition of The Bulletin was spot on. They presented nine Biden failures and backed them up with solid supporting evidence. Thank you to the two men who wrote the article and thank you to The Bulletin for publishing it.
— John Sabo, Bend
Thank you, Paul White (Bulletin, Sept. 6), for exposing the lies, misinformation and bile spewed by DeWitt and Coutin in their ridiculous guest editorial (Aug. 31). The truth hurts, especially when you’re a Trump acolyte. Sadly, for too many people in today’s version of the GOP, the “truth” seems to be nothing more than an inconvenient obstacle in the way of an alternate reality.
— Tom Philips, Sunriver
I suggest that William Barron’s Sept. 5 guest column, “Exercise and defend the freedom to access all books” be circulated to the press nationwide. It is concise and convincing, addressing a crucial issue in our democracy today. I make this request not only as a librarian, college instructor, and pastor, but even more so as a citizen of the USA.
— Rev. Barbara A. SilverSmith, Bend
Hello. What are you afraid of in Bend? Questions we might ask? A town hall would be a good idea. Why are you such a GOP sheep? Shame on you for ignoring us.
— Barbara “BJ” Thomas, Bend
