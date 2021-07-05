Hold officials accountable
With the recent homeless deaths on Hunnell Road bringing the city’s total to at least three in the last year.
The city manager, personally, as well the city councilors, need to be held publicly accountable for not only the three deaths (Mr. Savory and the recent two deaths) but for continually failing to develop and execute a plan to protect those who need appropriate assistance to stay alive in extreme weather conditions.
Our leadership needs to stop hiding, face us and stop creating useless and powerless citizen advisory committees to examine options.
And we need our local newspaper to lead the charge for measurable accountability and routine public reporting to us.
—Bill Gregoricus, Bend
Bentz did the right thing
In a previous letter to this publication, Steve Wallaert made outrageous attacks regarding the ability and truthfulness of Rep. Cliff Bentz. I will spare readers from ad-hominem attacks against Mr. Wallaert and his intentions — a courtesy he did not provide our congressman — and summarize my viewpoint by saying: Wallaert and liberals are wrong and Bentz is right when it comes to transparency and national security.
In Congressman Bentz’s e-newsletter, he correctly summarized that the Democrats’ NO-BAN Act, House Resolution 1333, would weaken national security by preventing the president from being able to immediately suspend immigration from unstable regions where our government cannot fully vet someone’s background. It would do so by ceding the president’s constitutional authority to regulate immigration to unelected leadership at the departments of State and Homeland Security. The bill would “gum up the works” by wrapping the current process in even more government red tape — making it very difficult for time-sensitive executive decisions to be made about national security.
Presidents should have the ability to keep us safe. Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have all used this authority to protect American citizens. I am thankful that Congressman Bentz supported our national security by voting against the NO-BAN Act. I am also glad Congressman Bentz provides this level of transparency to his constituents by proactively stating why he voted against the bill. He was right to do so.
— Steven Hartley, Bend
Build neighborhood libraries
Review the library bond we voted in. There’s no designation of a construction site, or even of new construction. Therefore, the current suggestion of a new library in north Bend is only a suggestion.
The bond money would be much better distributed to neighborhood libraries where a person can access them on bicycle or foot. The location suggested is, and would be, a nightmare to access from bike, foot or car.
During the pandemic, my access to my local library, even to pick up and drop off, probably saved my life. I live in north Bend, but would not been able to get to a library on the highway. Use the city’s direction and build “neighborhoods within neighborhoods.”
Decrease traffic, increase access and forget the central location. It may be an architect’s dream, but you could only get there by car.
By now we should be considering how to decrease our use of cars, just from the standpoint of congestion, if nothing else. But fewer car emissions also coincides with the city’s commitment to address climate change.
Building or improving local libraries is the way to spend the money so generously voted to you by those who live in the communities you serve. These communities and neighborhoods are not located nor served by a huge central library on a congested highway.
— Patsy Kestner, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.