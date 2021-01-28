I wish The Bulletin and Oregon news agencies would interview those seniors who are not mad that teachers were put ahead of seniors. Many of us were happy to step aside and let the teachers go first. I’m tired of hearing from only the naysayers on this.
— Carla Fox, Bend
I would like to publicly thank Gov . Kate Brown for allowing teachers to receive their vaccinations before some seniors. Children desperately need to be back in class. From the experiences of my grandchildren, I know how difficult online classes have been for families. Even children who are normally good students have struggled to stay motivated. Those of us over 65 can wait a few more weeks for vaccinations.
— Margaret Wyman, Bend
Wednesday, this 88-year-old senior received her first COVID-19 vaccine at the well-organized effort at the fairgrounds in Redmond. I feel honored to follow the teachers who need to guide our children toward a positive future. In my lifetime, I’ve had many shots, literally and figuratively, to make my contribution. I grieve the losses we’ve recently endured but refuse to live in fear. I celebrate the increased efforts of our government, nationally, statewide and locally, to improve our physical and economic health and look forward to a joyful tomorrow. Cheers!
— Jacqueline Thea, Bend
Good news for this senior who received her first COVID-19 vaccine at the Deschutes County fairgrounds this afternoon. The experience was flawless from start to finish and took less than an hour. The coordinating agencies — Deschutes County Health Department and St. Charles, assisted by the National Guard — have been so successful in delivering the vaccine that appointments are running ahead of the state’s schedule. It probably helps that the 75+ age group are a hardy bunch who quickly signed up to be vaccinated, happy to do battle with the virus.
— Marion Davidson, Bend
Many thanks to the St. Charles staff, volunteers and Army personnel at the Deschutes County fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccination event. They were patient, polite and professional to a very large group of seniors. Everything was well-organized, and the lines all moved smoothly. It was only an hour from the time I arrived to when I walked out of the Middle Sisters Conference Center with an appointment for a second dose. The shot (Pfizer version) didn’t hurt and, for me, had no side effects. You need to make an appointment ahead of time and should arrive early since there may be a line for parking. Some of the queue is outdoors, so dress appropriately. I brought a book for the 15-minute observational period after the vaccination. We recipients appreciate the time and effort everyone put into this event.
— Larry Cole, Redmond
Sunday, while walking my dog in a snow-filled part of southeast Bend, I dropped my driver’s license.
Of course, I did not know this until I got home. I want to thank the person or persons who found it and took the time to return it to my home. What a relief! Having lived in Bend for over 20 years, this reminds me why this is a great place to live. Again, thank you!
— Dorothy Wright, Bend
Kudos to Deschutes County Health Department. This weekend, I was lucky enough to receive my first vaccine shot at the fairgrounds in Redmond. It was easy, well-organized, efficient. The workers were very friendly. Thanks to the medical professionals, the volunteers and the National Guard who made this possible. Thanks for helping us along the path to a normal life!
— Peg Fisher, Bend
For weeks, I pondered whether the best way to unify the nation would be to avoid further legal action against Donald Trump. Then, Trump’s effort to overturn a fair democratic election with lies emerged, as did the domestic terrorist attack Jan. 6. Ignoring the destructive behavior of Trump and his followers would be more divisive than holding them accountable.
Trump and his traitors orchestrated an insurrection that cost five lives and extensive carnage as the Nazi, racist and white nationalist terrorists looted the Capitol in search of perceived enemies to capture, try and execute. Chief among these was the vice president. This was not a peaceful First Amendment protest; this was a violent attempted coup against our democracy. The idea that treason (at worst) or sedition (at best) should go unpunished is unconscionable. Anyone present on the Capitol grounds and party to this action should have known what they were endorsing since the plans were obvious to everyone for weeks. These terrorists should be prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned. Then we can discuss reconciliation. Members of Congress who abetted this action by falsely claiming there was massive fraud in the November election should be expelled from Congress and precluded from holding public office again.
— Trisha Vigil, Medford
