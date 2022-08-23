I read with disappointment the goals of the various individuals running for City Council. I see more of the same with emphasis on housing and equity. Few express concern that the quality of the Bend area’s natural environment is deteriorating.
We are told we must continue to build affordable housing for our middle class workers. We have been doing that for several years and houses are more expensive than ever and more supposedly needed.
If we build 100 low-income houses with families of four each, how many additional houses must be built to accommodate the doctors, dentists, accountants, engineers etc. who will serve these 400 individuals?
The process is self-perpetuating and is supported, in part, because it is good for the economy. Few mention that this growth is degrading our environment.
At this rate Bend and Redmond will merge giving us an environment more like Los Angeles. The Bend of old with the small-town feel is already long gone. The Bulletin, or the City Council, would perform a service if they published a survey asking residents who have lived here more than five years what they think about tourism, the use of our remaining natural areas like the Deschutes River, traffic, preserving old neighborhoods, quality of schools, etc.
Surveys about the economy are periodically published, so why not the environment?
How long will it be before we have to obtain a permit to hike Pilot Butte with a waiting time of several weeks?
– Larry Nelson, Bend
Courtesy on the trails and road
This morning I was walking my dog on leash down the Haul Road pathway. I was passed from behind by a silent and fast cyclist. He caught me off guard and I shouted out I would have appreciated a warning of his approach from behind, to which he replied by calling me an ******* and informing me he was a bicyclist. My intent was merely to be sure I had my dog out of his way to avoid any entanglement.
However, his comments jerked me back to reality. I realized he was one of God’s Gifts to Bend, a bicyclist. Bicyclists don’t need to stop at stop signs, can weave around traffic signals, ride against traffic, jump over landscaping, ride side by side and brake down dirt hills making new water channels. In short, all the rest of us in the traffic community must bow down and give them their way.
Now, I don’t mean to infer that all bicyclists have the same behavior. And to those of you who equally share the road and trail with me, I thank you. Both of you.
– William Tozier, Bend
Disingenuous comments about canals
I found comments by Deschutes County Forester Ed Keith regarding “Save Arnold Canal” disingenuous. Namely that trees along the canal “shouldn’t be there to begin with. We live in a desert.” I agree and the same reasoning should apply to golf courses, hemp and cannabis farms, and many other “unnatural” uses supported by canals.
I often see lawns as large as 1 to 2 acres being watered. Lawns? In the desert? I see agricultural watering running down road shoulders. How many gallons of water are used for each gallon of beer? How many breweries do we need? Now we’re not only building out, we’re building up to increase density.
Personally, I see piping as a means to extend development under the guise of conservation. Those of us who may have to dig deeper wells will carry the cost, not the developers or the irrigation districts. I see no indication of planning that reflects the possibility of a longer and deeper drought. This madness won’t end until people are forced to choose between further growth and water to survive. We should be smarter than this.
– Walter Knodle, Tumalo
