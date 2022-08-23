Typewriter

I read with disappointment the goals of the various individuals running for City Council. I see more of the same with emphasis on housing and equity. Few express concern that the quality of the Bend area’s natural environment is deteriorating.

We are told we must continue to build affordable housing for our middle class workers. We have been doing that for several years and houses are more expensive than ever and more supposedly needed.

