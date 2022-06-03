Central Oregon Irrigation District (COID) should cancel its pending sale of property in Southwest Bend referred to as Deschutes South Canyon (between Brookswood and the river).
Canal maintenance roads provide important trail access to the Deschutes River, and the property is highly valued open space for users and nearby residents. Surveys March to August 2016 recorded 34,304 people used the canal trail and 131,955 people on the river trail; more from throughout Bend use these trails today.
COID should work with public entities, neighborhood associations, and Save Bend Green Space (savebendgreenspace.org) on future use of the land. It would make an excellent natural reserve park similar to Shevlin Park or Riley Ranch. As a special district, COID should be more focused on the overall public good and not just income from sale of the land for development. Given that COID likely acquired most of the property at nominal cost, it should consider a donation with needed easements.
While there may be small opportunities for affordable housing, this may not be the best place for that, and Pahlisch Homes may not be the best developer for affordable housing.
We don’t need any more unaffordable single-family subdivisions to bring in more people from outside Bend, increase traffic, and raise everyone’s cost of living.
Future generations will also value the open space amidst a sea of houses and roads.
Bend does not have any more opportunities for large open space left within the city limits. Deschutes South Canyon should be maintained for this purpose.
— Robin Vora, Bend
Regarding the recent letter “A gun owner for gun control,” let me first say I’ve never hunted in my life (it’s always seemed too much work for the reward).
As someone who has always enjoyed the wilderness, especially in fall, I’ve met a number of hunters similar to Joe Craig — outdoorsmen who take hunting seriously. When I encounter hunters outdoors and they realize I’m not a hunter, they often seem to feel that I’ll start lecturing them on the evils of hunting and appear surprised when I just wish them luck and move on.
I’ve also met some non-hunters who have ridiculous ideas of what hunters are like: itchy-fingered, shoot-first-ask-questions-later people intent on killing for the joy of it.
As an avid hiker/backpacker who spent 20 years in east Texas, my vacations consisted of two or three annual flights to western cities, renting a car to drive to a remote, non-grizzly bear-containing wilderness for a week of camping and backpacking. Over the years, while hiking alone in the woods, I’ve encountered eight black bears.
Obviously, I could not carry bear spray on the airplane, but only once did the bear not hastily move away from me (and that one was in a national park).
Non-hunters would do well to remember this benefit we gain from hunters.
I have no ill will towards black bears, but I do know once they lose this fear of humans, they can be an big nuisance on the trail, and they’re too big to just shoo off.
— Chris Skowlund, Bend
The Bulletin’s recent headline asked, “Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?”
The answer to that headline? No. Congress will do some hand wringing. As always.
It will talk about potential bi-partisan cooperation and ultimately do nothing. As usual.
Congress will just do what it always does. Take the NRA money. Cravenly and desperately try to hang on to their legislative seats despite their sworn obligation to do what’s best for their country.
So no.
Nothing will change.
Oh wait.
I forgot about the “Thoughts and Prayers.” Lots of those, of course. And more of those useless thoughts and prayers tomorrow with the next easily predictable gun deaths.
— Richard Esson, Bend
