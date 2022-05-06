Soon, women won’t have control over their reproductive rights as our fearless right wingers in the Supreme Court have seen it fit to rescind Roe v. Wade. Women make $0.84 on the dollar to a man’s wages in the same position. We have our careers derailed when we take time off to have children. What’s next — our contraceptive rights? Oh maybe our voting rights? Why don’t you just enslave us now — it’ll save time? We’re showing the world we’re going backwards at a rapid rate and who we really are.
I just love the fact that in today’s America, some people’s rights are more important than others.
— Michelle Boltz, Bend
After having our previous president brag about being able to grab women by their p-- — with no consequences — it appears our Supreme Court is about to do the same. I’m confused. I thought the Republican Party was all about don’t tread on me and keep the government out of our lives, etc. I guess that’s just for the men and not the women. So do you think the Republican Party will vote to commit for more social services funding for these hundreds of thousand of unplanned? Sadly, I doubt it. Unfortunately, the poor and minorities will be the most impacted.
— Steve Navarra, Bend
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering overturning Roe. v. Wade, which grants certain rights to women in regard to abortion. Unsurprisingly, this is causing severe upset and heartburn amongst those folks who believe it is a woman’s right to kill her unborn child by abortion. Also, unsurprisingly, a number of politicians are screaming to the heavens about it.
To these politicians, I say: do something positive. Introduce legislation to allow abortion under well-defined circumstances. Are we going to see such legislation introduced? I’m not betting on it. The issue is way too contentious and fraught with moral and political peril; the politicians want the Supreme Court to take the heat on this issue so they — the politicians — do not have to. Just further proof, if we needed any, of how scummy and spineless our elected representatives are.
— Mike Koonce, Bend
I have known Steve Gunnels for 28 years professionally and personally. I know him to be reliable, honest and a good listener. He conducted professional training to law enforcement agencies. He worked his way up through the district attorney’s office by leading by example, integrity, dedication, fairness and will work all hours day and night to get the job done. The community would be fortunate to have Steve oversee the district attorney’s office in seeking justice for crime victims, due process and providing a fair trial. Please join me in support of Steve Gunnels for Deschutes County district attorney.
— Michael Quick, Bend
Quentin Stanko’s recent letter to the editor blames “the progressive agenda” for many of our nation’s current problems. However, he fails to cite any evidence for that, and he ignores that some problems have been caused by conservatives.
1. Conservatives claim to oppose activist judges, but recently have packed the Supreme Court with three justices willing to overturn Roe v. Wade, restrict voting rights, and transform America from a republic into a white evangelical Christian theocracy.
2. Conservatives profess to stand for individual freedoms and prevent government overreach. But in Florida, they have legislated against discussing gender identity formation, as well as America’s history of genocide and land theft from native tribes, kidnapping and enslaving of Africans. Meanwhile Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and other red states have restricted a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions, as well as suppressed opportunities to vote for people of color.
3. Conservatives would like to be seen as against business regulation. But in Florida and Georgia, they have used tax laws to punish Disney, Coca Cola and Delta Air Lines for speaking out against their stands on social issues.
4. Conservatives pose as defenders of free speech, but Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has advocated eliminating tenure, a long-standing law designed to protect teachers’ free speech.
Obviously, there is plenty of blame to go around.
But most disturbingly, conservatives’ actions contradict what they profess to value. It is like Orwell’s 1984 in which up is down, black is white, fiction is truth.
— Don Kunz, Bend
