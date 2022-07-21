Typewriter

It was impossible to overlook the article published on July 17 that purported to cover the recent High Cascades 100 mountain bike race. “Cover” is an understatement. The author focused almost exclusively on the top male racers (14 paragraphs) and barely mentioned the top women racers (2 paragraphs). This was a slap in the face to the female athletes who finished in the top and to your readership, who include many sportswomen.

In this day and age, when women’s rights are being stripped away in some parts of the country, it hits hard to find evidence of bias, intentional or not, in our local paper.

