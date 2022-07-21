It was impossible to overlook the article published on July 17 that purported to cover the recent High Cascades 100 mountain bike race. “Cover” is an understatement. The author focused almost exclusively on the top male racers (14 paragraphs) and barely mentioned the top women racers (2 paragraphs). This was a slap in the face to the female athletes who finished in the top and to your readership, who include many sportswomen.
In this day and age, when women’s rights are being stripped away in some parts of the country, it hits hard to find evidence of bias, intentional or not, in our local paper.
I shouldn’t need to point out that women are not only reading about sports but participating in them and winning. But since the article short-changed them, I will highlight Chelsey Magness and Rebecca Fahringer here.
These two top athletes are Bend residents. In June, Chelsey won the WEMBO 24-hour Solo Mountain Bike World Championships in Italy. And Rebecca, a pro cyclist with Kona Bicycles, raced the High Cascades 100 in training for the Leadville 100. She has represented Team USA at the World Championships for 7 years!
Articles about events like this should not be written primarily for and about men. Women read the sports pages and we want to see equal coverage of women athletes. Along with our brothers, fathers, sons, and husbands we want our daughters, nieces, and granddaughters, etc. to read about the amazing women athletes who compete regionally, nationally, and internationally.
— Dana Clark-Millar, Bend
I agree with Ken Brinich’s recent letter regarding a use of public funds for new library resources.
Although I live in SE Bend, I think the best use of these monies would be neighborhood facilities families can walk to, middle and older kids can gather at, and overall bring books and intellectual resources to more families. A plan for a 100,000-square-foot facility that most users would have to drive to does not really serve the community.
— Jane Leeson, Bend
In reply to “Our great country is regressing. How do we save ourselves?” by the recent guest column by Rich Belzer, The U.S.A. is the most humanitarian, progressive nation on this planet and has been since the Declaration of Independence. More than any country, ever.
Hundreds of thousand men and women suffered and died to free the slaves. Progress for sure. As you wrote, Rich, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting discrimination was the greatest historical progress of humanity.
You are correct that same sex marriage was found to be genetic and determined to be a civil right in 2015. That’s progress. Also, you are correct that the 14th Amendment provided freedom and citizenship to enslaved African Americans. That was historical, life-changing progress and, unlike many countries around the world, provides a multitude of rights to our citizens.
The Supreme Court has correctly determined the Constitution does not, and never has, stated nor implied, a right to dismember and evacuate another human being. That’s historical, universal progress. Sadly, the only regression happening these days is Joe Biden’s recent direction that boys should be allowed to enter into girls’ bathrooms in schools and to participate in female sports. Other than that idiocy, we are a wonderful, free, progressive country, not “regressive.” My extended family and I cherish the U.S.A.
— Steve Wilkes, Sunriver
Sixty five miles south of Bend is the tiny town of Chemult, population 275. And yet, if you want to go to Bend from Portland by Amtrak, that’s as close as you can get.
At the same time, BNSF rail comes straight through Warm Springs, Madras, Culver, Terrebonne, Redmond (location of the Bend/Redmond Airport), Bend, Sunriver, La Pine and on south to Klamath Falls and points south.
Imagine how the ridership for Amtrak, especially through such beautiful country, could increase if the train actually went where people live in Central Oregon?
— Don Senecal, Bend
